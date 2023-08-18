Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from BMW Championship with back injury

Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 2023 BMW Championship due to a back injury. With his withdrawal, he will not qualify for next week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, thus bringing his season to an end. He had qualified for the Tour Championship for nine straight seasons, the longest active streak of any current player.

Matsuyama entered the week ranked 50th in the FedEx Cup standings and needed at strong outing at Olympia Fields Country Club to qualify for next week’s Tour Championship. He did not get out to a great start on Thursday, however, shooting a 71 in round one. Facing an uphill battle to qualify with a back injury for the rest of the weekend, he ultimately decided to bow out of the tournament in the south Chicago suburbs. The 31-year-old now finishes his year with just two top 10 finishes.

Matsuyama opened the week with +3500 odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is the current favorite at +240.