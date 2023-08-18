 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings heading into the weekend of August 18

Fantasy football draft rankings for PPR, standard, best ball, dynasty, you name it!

By Chet Gresham
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Fantasy football draft season is in full swing and we’ve got all our fantasy football rankings and drafting tiers linked out below. From your traditional standard leagues, to best ball, PPR and dynasty, there are rankings for all your drafting needs.

This season is going to be a fun one, but there is a ton of information to bring together before you get to drafting. We’ve done the leg work and have solid rankings to help build a foundation for your drafts.

Standard rankings

Overall standard
Quarterback
RB standard
WR standard
TE standard
D/ST
Kickers

PPR rankings

Overall PPR
Quarterback
RB PPR
WR PPR
TE PPR
D/ST
Kickers

Individual defensive player rankings

Overall IDP

Best ball rankings

Best ball overall
Best ball QB
Best ball RB
Best ball WR
Best ball TE
Best ball D/ST

Drafting tiers

PPR Tiers
Non-PPR Tiers

Dynasty rankings

Overall dynasty
QB dynasty
RB dynasty
WR dynasty
TE dynasty

Rookie rankings

Top-50 Rookies
Top 10 rookie RBs
Top 10 rookie WRs
Top 5 rookie QBs
Top 5 rookie TEs

