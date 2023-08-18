Is there a cut line at the 2023 BMW Championship?

The 2023 FedExCup Playoffs roll on this weekend at the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago, with the top 50 players on the PGA TOUR now fully-exempt for the upcoming season and all event as well.

Unlike most PGA TOUR events, the BMW Championship will not feature a cut after the halfway mark following play on Friday. The invitational has a smaller-than-usual 50-person field, but that means all those participating will play the weekend. But only the top 30 after this weekend will advance to the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from August 24-27.

PGA TOUR events with cuts generally feature either 132, 144 or 156 golfers, of which approximately half make it to the weekend based on their scoring over the first two days of play. But the BMW’s status as an “elevated event” with a limited field means that every participating golfer will have a chance to play through Saturday and Sunday at Olympia Fields and will not be subject to a cut, no matter how high their scores.