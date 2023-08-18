Fantasy football mock draft for 12-team non-PPR league in 2023 NFL season

Even though PPR appears to have taken over as the consensus fantasy football format, there are still a strong amount of non-PPR leagues heading into the 2023 NFL season. Here’s a look at one mock draft for a 12-team non-PPR league.

Strategy

Because there are no points per reception, running backs tend to have more value than receivers. This doesn’t necessarily mean you should take a running back over a receiver, but know that there’s less variation among receivers because reception volume doesn’t matter.

I had the 12th pick in this mock draft and in my opinion, it’s better to be near the middle or the end in the first round of snake drafts. While I usually do lean towards grabbing three running backs to fill my two slots and the flex, I simply looked to grab the player I thought was the best available at the time I was picking.

Best picks

David Montgomery (85th overall) - In standard leagues last year, Jamaal Williams finished as the No. 7 running back. If Montgomery has a similar role this year in Detroit’s offense, then this is insane value. Jahmyr Gibbs could take over as the lead back, but Montgomery has enough staying power to make him a good value add at the start of the eighth round.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (108th overall) - Smith-Schuster should be the top receiving threat in this offense, and the Patriots are ultimately going to have to see if Mac Jones is the real deal. That means more passing plays, and more chances for Smith-Schuster to be a factor. Since reception volume isn’t a big factor here, there’s less risk in taking a player who may only see four or five targets in a game. If Jones clicks, Smith-Schuster could have a sneaky good season.

Kenneth Gainwell (132nd overall) - There’s a lot of noise surrounding Gainwell’s rise in Philadelphia’s offense, and D’Andre Swift is not exactly an iron soldier when it comes to playing complete seasons. Gainwell is going to be in a position to get a lot of touches and has tremendous upside. For the first pick of the 11th round, this was a pleasant surprise.

Worst picks

James Conner (60th overall) - I panicked a bit here, since I abandoned the idea of going heavy on running backs early. Conner was the top option on the board based on the projections, but I have little faith in the Arizona offense providing him enough redzone touches early in the season. There’s a chance he sits on the bench to start the season even though he was my second running back taken.

Courtland Sutton (84th overall) - I am a bigger believer in Sutton than most, and I do think the Broncos have to show some improvement offensively under Sean Payton. That being said, this pick is only going to lead to mind games and headaches when determining my starting lineup. Sutton vs. Smith-Schuster could be a really frustrating start/sit.

Final thoughts

I usually don’t worry about bye weeks lining up, especially ones after Week 10. However, I did have to take Justin Herbert over Justin Fields since I already had three players with a Week 13 bye. Both my tight ends have a Week 13 bye, so I’m going to likely have to move one of Mark Andrews or Dalton Kincaid during the season. My hope is Kincaid becomes the lead guy in Buffalo and I can trade Andrews to bolster my running back situation. Having Saquon Barkley as my best running back is worrying given the injury history, but he was the best player available at the end of the first round.

I grabbed some high-upside plays in Zay Flowers and Gainwell, while also securing Tyler Boyd in the event the Bengals receiver room has some injuries at the top. Allen Lazard was my last position player picked and he could be a solid fill-in guy. Overall, I think this roster has potential with a few in-season moves and a couple running back situations working out in my favor.

Full mock draft results

QB - Justin Herbert (61st overall)

RB1 - Saquon Barkley (12th overall)

RB2 - James Conner (60th overall)

WR1 - Davante Adams (13th overall)

WR2 - Amari Cooper (36th overall)

TE - Mark Andrews (37th overall)

FLEX - David Montgomery (85th overall)

D/ST - Bengals (180th overall)

K - Jake Elliott (181st overall)

Bench

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (108th overall)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (132nd overall)

WR Courtland Sutton (84th overall)

WR Zay Flowers (109th overall)

WR Tyler Boyd (133rd overall)

TE Dalton Kincaid (156th overall)

WR Allen Lazard (157th overall)