Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, August 18

With a full 15-game schedule plus a doubleheader between the Guardians and Tigers in Cleveland, we’re not hurting for MLB action on Friday — not to mention options for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features a whopping 13 games, with things getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With such a loaded menu to choose from, we’re here to help you narrow it down with three of our favorite stacks of the evening.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, August 18

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,700)

Nolan Arenado ($5,500)

Tommy Edman ($4,100)

Willson Contreras ($3,900)

The Cardinals have been tough on lefties all year, and they have a great matchup against New York southpaw Joey Lucchesi on Friday night. Lucchesi hasn’t appeared in a Major League game since May, when he put up a 7.20 ERA over 10 innings across three starts. With a fastball that doesn’t even crack 90 mph and a microscopic 16.1% whiff rate (some eight points lower than the MLB average), he simply doesn’t have the goods to get through a lineup multiple times — and his .278/.342/.514 slash line allowed to righties means you’d be in good shape riding with any of St. Louis’ several right-handed bats on Friday. Goldschmidt (.938 SLG) and Arenado (.909 SLG) have crushed the lefty in their careers, while Edman (1.069 OPS in his last 10) and Contreras (1.132) have been scorching lately and have the platoon advantage.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox

Ryan McMahon ($5,000)

Ezequiel Tovar ($4,800)

Nolan Jones ($4,600)

Charlie Blackmon ($4,100)

Coors Field feels like a bad place for a pitcher who ranks at the very bottom of the league in barrel rate (along with 25 homers and an AL-leading 72 walks), but that’s where White Sox righty Michael Kopech will find himself on Friday night. Colorado’s lineup isn’t anything to write home about, but despite middling talent a ton of injuries they still rank in the top 10 in baseball in team OPS at home this season. McMahon went 3-for-5 with a homer on Wednesday, while Tovar has a 1.045 OPS over his last 10 and Jones is slugging a whopping .611 over that same timeframe.

Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Max Kepler ($3,300)

Edouard Julien ($3,200)

Royce Lewis ($3,200)

Matt Wallner ($2,400)

If you’re looking to ball on a budget, the Twins offer some nice upside for not a lot of salary. The Pirates will be sending reliever-turned-starter Andre Jackson for his second start of the season, and the first didn’t go too well (three runs, five hits, two walks over three innings against the Cincinnati Reds). Behind him, Pittsburgh’s overall bullpen ERA ranks in the bottom third of the league, providing plenty of favorable matchups for Minnesota’s lineup. Wallner is a bit feast or famine, but he has prodigious power, while Kepler (1.042 OPS over his last 10) and Julien (.474 OBP over his last 10) have been swinging hot bats of late. Lewis is 4-for-7 in two games since returning from the IL earlier this week.