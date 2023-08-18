Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Angels on Friday, August 18

The Tampa Bay Rays (73-50) and Los Angeles Angels (60-62) will begin a three-game weekend series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. Righty Erasmo Ramirez (2-3, 5.72 ERA) will open for the Rays in what figures to be a bullpen game, while the Halos give the ball to lefty Tyler Anderson (5-4, 5.28).

Despite the ongoing situation involving Wander Franco and the tough news of Shane McClanahan needing Tommy John surgery, the Rays have held it together on the field this week and sit just two games behind the Orioles in the AL East standings. The team began this quick West Coast road swing by taking two of three off the struggling Giants earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, the Angels are returning home after an unsuccessful road trip in the state of Texas where they dropped both series to the Astros and Rangers. The team was able to narrowly avoid a sweep with a 2-0 victory over Texas on Wednesday, a game where Shohei Ohtani launched his 42nd homer of the season.

This game is a true pick ‘em on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, with both the Rays and Angels coming in at -110. The run total is set at 9.5.

Rays-Angels picks: Friday, August 18

Injury report

Rays

Day-To-Day: OF Jose Siri (finger)

Out: SS Wander Franco (restricted list), OF Manuel Margot (elbow), C Francisco Mejia (knee), 3B Taylor Walls (oblique), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Angels

Day-To-Day: 1B CJ Cron (back)

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Erasmo Ramirez vs. Tyler Anderson

Ramirez is making his second start for the Rays since being selected to the 40-man roster at the end of last month. The first start came against the Tigers on August 6, where he yielded an earned run in three innings of work before handing it over to the rest of the bullpen. Opposing batters are hitting .337 off him this season, so there’s an opportunity for the Angels to get really aggressive at the plate early in this one.

Anderson is looking to bounce back after being knocked around by the Astros in an 11-3 loss last Saturday. Though 4.2 innings of work, he gave up seven earned runs off six hits and three walks before being yanked out of the ballgame. Righties are hitting .280 off him with an .809 OPS this season, so he could potentially run into trouble against this Rays lineup.

Over/Under pick

This matchup favors the hitters in this contest as both teams have the chance to pile up early runs against a pair of vulnerable starters tonight. We could see bullpen arms get active on both sides before the sixth inning, so I’d hammer the over for this series opener.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels are in need of some positive momentum after a disappointing road trip and if they were going to take a game off a team like the Rays this weekend, then tonight is their chance to do just that. I’ll predict Ohtani and company out slugging in a high-scoring contest and pick up a win on their home turf.

Pick: Angels