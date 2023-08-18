How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream for August 18 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON.

The company continues its trek across Canada tonight as it sits just over two weeks out from the Payback pay-per-view in Pittsburgh, PA. Tonight’s show will feature a WWE Hall of Famer stepping into the ring in his hometown as well as the fallout from last week’s Bloodline drama.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

In the main event segment of last week’s show, Jimmy Uso explained why he betrayed his brother Jey at SummerSlam the week prior. Shooting down speculation of jealously, Jimmy stated that he did it to protect Jey from turning into the egotistical monster that Roman Reigns has become as the “Tribal Chief.” After fighting fighting off both Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the ring, Jey then planted a superkick on Jimmy, declaring that he was quitting the WWE. Nothing has been planned for the Bloodline for tonight’s show as of this writing, as it appears that the company will give the storyline a breather for a few weeks. We’ll see if that changes tonight.

Edge will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut tonight when going one-on-one with Sheamus in his hometown on Toronto. The Rated-R Superstar officially issued the challenge for the match last Friday and the Celtic Warrior came out and gladly accepted. What’s interesting is that this is the first time ever that these two will face each other one-on-one despite Sheamus debuting with the company in the late 2000’s. During an interview with ET Canada this week, Edge revealed that this is the last match on his current WWE contract. That has increased speculation over his retirement from wrestling altogether, while some have speculated that this is opening the door for him to jump to AEW just in time for next weekend’s All In pay-per-view in London. We’ll see what’s in store for the WWE Hall of Famer tonight.

There will be plenty of other happenings on tonight’s episode of Smackdown, including new United States Champion Rey Mysterio appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect. We’ll be sure to hear from WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky and Bayley after they attacked Charlotte Flair and Asuka last week, and we’re bound to find out more about this emerging alliance between Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits.