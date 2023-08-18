What’s next for USWNT after disappointing World Cup performance?

The United States women’s national team made a disappointing exit in the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup after finishing second in their group and losing to Sweden in the round of 16. It was officially their worst finish in a FWWC in history, and plenty of questions need to be answered for the team, the coaching staff, and especially for the fans who watched the four-time world champions crash out early after a lackluster run in the tournament.

What went wrong for USA in the World Cup?

In news that nobody’s too surprised about, head coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned his post on August 16, just a little over a week after the World Cup exit. He was highly criticized by USWNT fans for his style of coaching, obscure substitution patterns, formation choice, and pretty much anything that led to the subpar quality of play we saw on the field down under.

It didn’t help that there were injuries to key players ahead of the tournament, as Andonovski had to build a roster without Catarina Macario, Sam Mewis, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Mallory Swanson. The team had a significant amount of trouble creating scoring chances, and the absence of Mewis hurt them even further as she had been on a scoring tear right up until she suffered an injury.

The squad still had plenty of talent across the field with the likes of Alex Morgan, Trinity Rodman, Lindsey Horan, and Crystal Dunn but for whatever reason, Andonovski couldn’t find the right approach as he continued to tinker with the lineups and formation between matches. After their opening contest against Vietnam, the USWNT only scored one goal throughout the rest of their matches. I know it’s obvious but if you don’t score goals, you’re not going very far in any tournament, especially a World Cup.

Regardless of the result in Australia & New Zealand this month, it’s now time to move on and look to the future. So, what’s next for the USWNT?

Step 1: Hire a new manager

The first step is obviously finding a replacement for Andonovski in the coming months. Assistant coach Twila Kilgore has been named as the interim head coach while sporting director Matt Crocker heads up the search for a new permanent manager. With plenty of speculation flying around, we’ll likely see names like Laura Harvey, Emma Hayes, Sonia Bompastor, and even former USWNT coach Jill Ellis as potential replacements ahead of the next World Cup cycle.

Step 2: Identify key players to reshape the roster around

On top of a new coach, we’ll see some changing of the guard in the roster going forward as well. Megan Rapinoe had already announced her retirement before heading down under, stating that this would be her final World Cup appearance. Directly after the round of 16 loss, Julie Ertz also mentioned she had played in her last USWNT match after 122 appearances through the last decade. There are several other players that could be in the same boat before 2027, such as Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, and Alyssa Naeher, who will all be at least 38 by the time the next World Cup comes around.

Regardless, it feels like the end of an era after watching this core group of players carry the team for so many years.

There’s a slew of young talent still on this roster, and we’re likely to see them take the reins as the new leaders of the squad. Seven players on this year’s FWWC roster are 25 or under, with Alyssa Thompson the youngest at 18 and Rodman just 21 years old. Plenty of players are still in their prime, with the likes of Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan, Dunn, Mewis, and Swanson all likely to remain on the squad through the next World Cup as well.

If you look at the wealth of young talent this team brought to the World Cup, and throw in those key players who were forced to miss the tournament due to injury, it starts to look like a very bright future for the USWNT.

Step 3: Create a plan with 2024 Olympics in mind

The next time we’ll see the USWNT in competitive action will be the 2024 Olympics in Paris, which get underway on July 26 and run through August 11. They’re already qualified for the tournament, and it’ll be a first chance at redeeming themselves after the disappointment surrounding the 2023 women’s World Cup. We’ll be able to watch them progress throughout a series of friendlies leading up to the tournament, of course, and time will only tell if a new coach and a fresh perspective will get this team back to the dominant force it once was.