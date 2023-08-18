Who is the referee for Sweden vs. Australia World Cup third place match?

Australia will face off against Sweden in the third place match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday morning. Both sides come into this contest on the back of a loss in the semifinal round having just missed out on the final. Kickoff is slated for 4 a.m. ET from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane as Australia will look to put on a solid performance in their final match of the tournament in front of their home fans.

Sweden, making their fourth appearance in the third place match, are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook at +140 on the moneyline. The co-hosts are priced at +170 while a draw in regular time comes in at +240.

The match will be officiated by Cheryl Foster, whose involvement in this tournament marks the first time a Welsh referee has officiated a World Cup match since 1978. Foster has already been in charge of three matches through the tournament, and recently officiated the UEFA Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg earlier this year.

She’ll be joined by assistants Michelle O’Neill, Franca Overtoom, and Rebecca Welch, who will round out the officiating crew for Saturday morning’s contest.