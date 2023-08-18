How to watch Sweden vs. Australia in 2023 World Cup third place match

Tournament co-hosts Australia will face off against Sweden in the third place match of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday. Both sides are coming off disappointing losses in their semifinal matchups earlier this week. Kickoff is set for 4 a.m. ET from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane with a broadcast available on Fox as well as a livestream option on Fox Sports Live and the Fox Sports App.

Sweden, ranked No. 3 in the world, finished on top of Group G after winning all three of their group stage matches. They started off the knockouts with a bang, eliminating defending champions USA in a penalty shootout in the round of 16. From there, they knocked off red-hot Japan in the quarterfinal with a 2-1 score before dropping a heartbreaking result to Spain in the semifinal round. A 90th minute goal from Spain’s Olga broke the deadlock to send Sweden into the third place match for the fourth time in their history.

Australia came out hot in front of their home crowd, winning two of their group stage matches to finish on top of Group B and advance to the knockout round. What’s even more impressive is that they topped the group without the services of Sam Kerr, who was out with an injury but made her return against Denmark in the round of 16. The Matildas got past Denmark with a 2-0 score, followed by a penalty shootout win against France in the quarters. Kerr scored with a world-class strike in the semis against England, but the Lionesses were too much as they scored two more goals to end the match 3-1.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Sweden as +140 favorites while Australia is set at +170. A draw in regular time comes in at +240 for the penulitmate match of the tournament.

Sweden vs. Australia

Date: Saturday, August 19

Start time: 4 a.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.