Sweden vs. Australia picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup third place match

Sweden will face off against Australia in the third place match of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup on Saturday morning. Both sides are coming off a loss in their semifinal matchups, but will play one more match to determine who finishes in third. Kickoff is set for 4 a.m. ET from Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sweden v. Australia

Date: Saturday, August 19

Time: 4 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Sweden: +140

Draw: +240

Australia: +170

Moneyline pick: Australia +170

Both teams just fell short in their respective semifinal matches as Sweden dropped a 2-1 result to Spain while Australia were ousted by England with a 3-1 final score. Sweden and Spain were deadlocked for the majority of the match, but three goals in the final 10 minutes decided their fate as Spain’s Olga netted the match winner in the 90th minute.

Australia’s match was knotted up at 1-1 in the 63rd minute thanks to a world class strike from Sam Kerr, but England scored two more in the final 20 minutes to cement their spot in the final. The Matildas made history by reaching the semifinal for the first time, but just fell short of the final.

Although Sweden has never lost a third place match, expect Australia to come out with everything to prove especially in front of their home crowd. Kerr is firing on all cylinders after missing the group stage with an injury, and she’ll want to make sure her team puts on a show in the final contest as co-hosts of this tournament. Back the Matildas to get the edge over Sweden and finish in third place.