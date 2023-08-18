Kurt Scoby vs. Narciso Carmona fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

Rising junior welterweight prospect Kurt Scoby (12-0, 10 KOs) will fight Narcisco Carmona (11-0-1, 6 KOs) this Friday, August 18 at Overtime Arena in Atlanta, GA. The bout is scheduled for 8 rounds and is apart of Overtime Boxing’s Friday night fights showcase.

How to watch Kurt Scoby vs. Narciso Carmona

The Scoby-Carmona card will begin at 8 p.m. ET with the main event projected to begin at 11 p.m.

The fight will be streamed on DAZN and in order to live stream it, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $224.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Scoby enters this bout with seven straight knockout wins, including a second-round TKO over former world title challenger Henry Lundy in June. The 27-year-old is a former football standout turned fighter who began pro boxing training in 2020. Since then he has been quite successful as he eyes another win and stride toward contention.

Carmona is also unbeaten and hails from Spain. The 25-year-old recently defeated Jose Alvarado by unanimous decision in June. This will be a true test for Carmona as he looks to capture an upset win.

Fight odds

Scoby is the betting favorite with -2000 odds, while Carmona enters with +850 odds as underdog per Draftkings Sportsbook.

Full card for Kurt Scoby vs. Narciso Carmona