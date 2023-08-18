Dennis McCann vs. Ionut Baluta fight time, live stream, more for junior featherweight bout

The vacant WBO Intercontinental junior featherweight title is on the line as Dennis McCann (14-0, 8 KOs) and Ionut Baluta (16-4, 3 KOs) are scheduled for 12 rounds this Friday, August 18. The bout will take place at York Hall in London, UK.

How to watch Dennis McCann vs. Ionut Baluta

The main card of McCann-Baluta will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, with the main event projected to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The bout will stream on TNT Sport out in the UK, as a US streaming provider has not yet been announced.

Fighter history

McCann is a highly touted British prospect who has been active since 2019. The 22-year-old has won his last two by way of stoppage, including an 8th-round TKO over Joe Ham last November. McCann is currently ranked 14th by the WBO in the junior featherweight division and looks to earn the first significant title of his young career.

Baluta recently upset Joe Cain in March, winning by split decision and snapping Cain’s unbeaten streak. The 29-year-old from Romania started his career in 2016 and sparred with McCann in the past. He looks to play spoiler and score his second major upset win of the year.

Fight odds

McCann enters the fight as betting favorite with -475 odds to win, while Baluta is a +340 underdog per Draftkings Sportsbook. The favored method of victory is McCann by decision (-155).

Full card for Dennis McCann vs. Ionut Baluta