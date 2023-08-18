NFL DFS targets, values for Friday’s slate in Week 2 of preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, Aug. 18 with a doubleheader between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Atlanta Falcons. As the position battles continue to ramp up ahead of teams slimming their rosters to the final 53, Friday night’s action will offer another glimpse at the number-one overall pick Bryce Young, who had a shaky performance last week in his debut for Carolina.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Friday’s slate in Week 2 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Matt Corral, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants ($5,500) — After first-overall pick, Bryce Young, had a rough debut with Carolina in last week’s preseason opener, it was Corral that took over moving forward. While he did have an interception and he took four sacks, he still completed 15-of-22 passes for 126 yards and an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. With Andy Dalton likely out with back tightness, expect Corral to get an extended run in Week 2.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons ($5,500) — Chris Evans may have gotten the first carry and finished as the Bengals’ leading rusher last week, but it was Brown that just slightly out-carried him (8) when the game was all said and done. Brown has more to offer when it comes to his versatility as he finished with over 12 carries per game during his final two collegiate seasons. Given that Cincinnati knows what they have in Evans, look for them to give Brown more run in the preseason.

Values

Godwin Igwebuike, Atlanta Falcons vs. Cincinnati Bengals ($5,500) — Igwebuike (13 carries) nearly split the running back duties with Carlos Washington Jr. (12 carries), but it was the former that led the team in rushing with 70 yards and a touchdown with an average of 5.4 yards per attempt. With the trio of Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier likely taking another night off, look for Igwebuike to be Atlanta’s RB1 for Week 2.

David Sills, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers ($5,500) — Sills tied with the second-most targets on the team (3) in last week’s preseason opener, finishing with two receptions for 36 yards and an average of 18.0 yards per reception. While the Giants’ receiving game remains an uncertainty, at least through the postseason, Sills’ veteran experience should give him a slight advantage over the other less-experienced wideouts.

Javon Wims, Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants ($5,500) — No Panthers receiver had more than 35 yards in their preseason opener last week, but Wims was a notch above the rest with a team-leading seven targets on the day. He finished with two receptions for 23 yards with his longest reception of the day clocking in at 13 yards. As both signal-callers aim to put together a more convincing performance, Wims could once again be the recipient of a bevy of targets coming his way.