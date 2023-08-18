Showdown DFS picks for Bengals vs. Falcons in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, Aug. 18 with a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS options for Friday’s matchup between Cincinnati and Atlanta.

Bengals vs. Falcons: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Trevor Siemian, QB, Cincinnati Bengals — $11,400

Siemian and Jake Browning split the quarterback duties in Cincinnati’s preseason opener, and although it was a holistic shaky performance for both signal-callers it was the more-experienced Siemian that finished with a stronger outing. The veteran backup went 15-of-28 for 121 yards with an interception, and if he finds the endzone in the series he plays while keeping the ball protected, he should be able to provide value for fantasy DFS players.

Logan Woodside, QB, Atlanta Falcons — $11,400

The Falcons put the ball in Woodside’s hands in Week 1 of the preseason and he finished by going 14-for-23 for 146 yards with an average of 6.3 yards per attempt. He did take four sacks for a cumulative loss of 21 yards, but if Atlanta’s offensive line can play just a bit more efficiently on Friday night then it should allow Woodside a bigger window to make some plays.

Value Plays

Godwin Igwebuike, RB, Atlanta Falcons — $7,600

Igwebuike (13 carries) nearly split the running back duties with Carlos Washington Jr. (12 carries) last week, but it was the former that led the team in rushing with 70 yards and a touchdown with an average of 5.4 yards per attempt. With Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Tyler Allgeier likely taking another night off, look for Igwebuike to once again be the workhorse in the backfield for Atlanta.

Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals — $7,600

Chris Evans may have finished as the Bengals’ leading rusher in Week 1, but it was Brown that slightly out-carried him (8) when the game was all said and done. Brown has more to offer when it comes to his versatility, and given that the Bengals already know what they have in Evans, look for them to give Brown more run in this week’s preseason matchup.