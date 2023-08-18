Showdown DFS picks for Panthers vs. Giants in Week 2 of NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, Aug. 18 with a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS options for Friday’s matchup between Carolina and New York.

Panthers vs. Giants: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Matt Corral, QB, Carolina Panthers — $11,400

After Bryce Young had a rough debut in last week’s preseason opener, it was Corral that took over moving forward. Despite finishing with an interception and taking four sacks, he still completed 15-of-22 passes for 126 yards and an average of 5.7 yards per attempt. With Andy Dalton likely out with back tightness, expect Corral to get an extended run in Week 2.

Tommy DeVito, QB, New York Giants — $11,400

With Daniel Jones on the sideline for Week 1 of the preseason it was DeVito and Tyrod Taylor splitting time under center. Taylor had just four pass attempts, while DeVito went 15-of-24 for 155 yards with one touchdown and one interception. With Jones and Taylor either unlikely to play or limited, DeVito is the signal-caller to trust with a likely extended run on Friday night.

Value Plays

David Sills, WR, New York Giants — $7,600

Sills finished in a tie for the second-most targets on the team (3) in Week 1 of the preseason, ending with two receptions for 36 yards and an average of 18.0 yards per reception. While the Giants’ receiving game remains in flux, at least through the postseason, Sills’ veteran experience should give him a slight advantage over the other less-experienced wideouts as they compete for depth spots on the roster.

Javon Wims, WR, Carolina Panthers — $7,600

No Panthers receiver finished with more than 35 yards last week, but Wims was a notch above the rest with a team-leading seven targets on the day. He finished with two receptions for 23 yards with his longest reception of the day clocking in at 13 yards. Wims could once again be the recipient of a bevy of targets coming his way if both Panthers quarterbacks play inspired.