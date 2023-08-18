Breaking down the weather forecast for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

NASCAR will be in New York this weekend for its events. The Truck Series will be off, but the Xfinity and Cup Series will both be in action. The Watkins Glen International race track will host the 2023 Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen Xfinity race on Saturday, August 19, and then the 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series race on Sunday, August 20.

This seems like a good weekend for the Truck Series to be off as the weather looks the worst on Friday. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday before turning warmer on Sunday, but with a slightly increased chance for rain.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Watkins Glen International this weekend in Watkins Glen, New York, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, August 19

Hi 77°, Low 56°: Mostly sunny and nice; wildfire smoke will cause the sky to be hazy, 7% chance of rain

10:30 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

11 a.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

12:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

1:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET, Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen (82 laps, 201.228 miles)

Sunday, August 20

Hi 86°, Low 63°: Mostly sunny and warmer, 13% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Go Bowling at The Glen (90 laps, 220.86 miles)