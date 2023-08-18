NASCAR schedule for 2023 Watkins Glen International races

NASCAR heads to the Watkins Glen International this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The Xfinity Series and Cup Series will both race at The Glen in upstate New York this week.

The Cup Series has the Go Bowling at the Glen at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, which will air on USA Network. Practice and qualifying will take place on Saturday afternoon and will also air on USA. Chase Elliot enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350, followed by Kyle Larson at +500.

The Xfinity Series’ Shriners Children 200 at the Glen will take place on 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19 and will air on USA Network. Qualifying and practice will take place on Saturday morning.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, August 19

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice — NBC Sports Live

11:00 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying — NBC Sports Live

12:30 p.m. — Cup Series practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

1:30 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

3:30 p.m. — Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen, Xfinity Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, August 20

3:00 p.m. — Go Bowling at The Glen, Cup Series — USA Network, NBC Sports Live