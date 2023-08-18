 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Watkins Glen International this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The Cup Series race will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, with practice and qualifying rounds taking place on Saturday. The practice, qualifying, and main event will all air on USA Network and be available to stream on NBC Sports Live.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is listed as the favorite to win the Go Bowling at the Glen. He is installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows at +500, and Martin Truex, Jr. comes in at +650. Elliott won the race in 2018 and 2019, and Larson won in 2021 and 2022. Truex has not won the Go Bowling at the Glen since 2017, but he currently sits atop the Cup Series standings.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen.

2023 Go Bowling at The Glen Opening Odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Chase Elliott +350
Kyle Larson +500
Martin Truex Jr. +650
Tyler Reddick +800
Michael McDowell +1000
Christopher Bell +1000
Daniel Suarez +1100
Kyle Busch +1200
A.J. Allmendinger +1200
Chris Buescher +1800
Denny Hamlin +2000
William Byron +2200
Ty Gibbs +2500
Austin Cindric +3000
Alex Bowman +3000
Kevin Harvick +4500
Joey Logano +4500
Ross Chastain +5000
Chase Briscoe +5000
Ryan Blaney +6500
Brad Keselowski +6500
Todd Gilliland +10000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000
Justin Haley +15000
Erik Jones +15000
Bubba Wallace +15000
Austin Dillon +15000
Ryan Preece +25000
Aric Almirola +25000
Mike Rockenfeller +30000
Cole Custer +30000
Harrison Burton +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Ty Dillon +100000
Josh Bilicki +100000
Andy Lally +100000

