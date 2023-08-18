NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen

NASCAR heads to the Watkins Glen International this weekend for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The Cup Series race will take place at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20, with practice and qualifying rounds taking place on Saturday. The practice, qualifying, and main event will all air on USA Network and be available to stream on NBC Sports Live.

Ahead of qualifying, Chase Elliott is listed as the favorite to win the Go Bowling at the Glen. He is installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Larson follows at +500, and Martin Truex, Jr. comes in at +650. Elliott won the race in 2018 and 2019, and Larson won in 2021 and 2022. Truex has not won the Go Bowling at the Glen since 2017, but he currently sits atop the Cup Series standings.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Go Bowling at The Glen.