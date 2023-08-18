How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via livestream for Matchday 2

With Matchday 1 already in the books, the EPL heads into Matchday 2 with the first contest kicking off at 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. Seven teams took all three points in their openers while six teams ended in a draw and earned a point each. Newcastle sits on top of the table with a +4 goal differential after their big 5-1 win over Aston Villa.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

With every team in action this weekend, there are plenty of matches to keep an eye one. The most notable will be defending champions Manchester City taking on red-hot Newcastle Saturday afternoon. The Magpies finished last season by losing only two of their final 14 matches, finishing in fourth and earning their first Champions League berth since 2003. Man City opened their season with a 3-0 win over Burnley as Erling Haaland bagged a brace to begin defense of his Golden Boot award. The two heavy-hitters will face off on Saturday with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET from Etihad Stadium.

Just prior to that match, Tottenham will take on Manchester United as the Spurs adjust to life without Harry Kane. They ended in a 2-2 draw against Brentford in their opener while Man U just eked by Wolverhampton with a 1-0 score thanks to a goal from Raphael Varane in the 76th minute. Tottenham hasn’t been able to get a win over the Red Devils since October of 2020, losing four and drawing one in the five matches they’ve played against each other since. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here’s a look at the full EPL schedule on Matchday 2.

EPL Matchday 2 schedule

Friday, August 18

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United - 2:45 p.m. ET, USA

Saturday, August 19

Fulham vs. Brentford - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton vs. Brighton - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham vs. Manchester United - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Manchester City vs. Newcastle - 3 p.m ET, Peacock

Sunday, August 20

Aston Villa vs. Everton - 9 a.m. ET, USA

West Ham vs. Chelsea - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, August 21

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal - 3 p.m. ET, USA