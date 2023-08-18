 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2023 BMW Championship tees off at Saturday from Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicagoland. We have a full list of tee times.

By Brittany Jarret
Max Homa of the United States reacts after making birdie on the 17th green during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 18, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After 36 holes of the 2023 BMW Championship, Max Homa at -10 holds a two-shot lead at Olympia Fields outside of Chicago, as 50 players vie for 30 spots in next week’s PGA TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the chalk at +180, with Rory McIlroy (-5) the second pick of the books at +750, with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-5) at +800. Chris Kirk is alone in second at -8 and he’s priced at +1100 as well, the same odds as as 2021 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and 2022 Open Champion Brian Harman (both at -7)

The tournament's third round gets underway on Saturday morning on PGA TOUR Live, which will be streaming from the first tee shot until the final ball is holed. From 1-3 p.m. via ESPN+ The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. Paramount+ will also have streaming coverage from 3-6 p.m.

Below is a full list of groups for Round 3 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Saturday. When the final tee times are announced, we’ll add them here.

2023 BMW Championship Round 3 Tee Times

Max Homa Chris Kirk
Matt Fitzpatrick Brian Harman
Scottie Scheffler Rickie Fowler
Harris English Justin Rose
Rory McIlroy Sungjae Im
Xander Schauffele Patrick Cantlay
Corey Conners Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland Wyndham Clark
J.T. Poston Byeong Hun An
Lucas Glover Tommy Fleetwood
Cameron Young Denny McCarthy
Sahith Theegala Jordan Spieth
Russell Henley Cam Davis
Keegan Bradley Adam Svensson
Andrew Putnam Eric Cole
Si Woo Kim Tom Hoge
Sam Burns Adam Schenk
Tyrrell Hatton Tony Finau
Jon Rahm Adam Hadwin
Emiliano Grillo Jason Day
Brendon Todd Nick Taylor
Kurt Kitayama Tom Kim
Patrick Rodgers Sepp Straka
Lee Hodges Taylor Moore
Seamus Power

