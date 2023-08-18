Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Saturday

After 36 holes of the 2023 BMW Championship, Max Homa at -10 holds a two-shot lead at Olympia Fields outside of Chicago, as 50 players vie for 30 spots in next week’s PGA TOUR Championship in Atlanta.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Homa is the chalk at +180, with Rory McIlroy (-5) the second pick of the books at +750, with current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (-5) at +800. Chris Kirk is alone in second at -8 and he’s priced at +1100 as well, the same odds as as 2021 U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and 2022 Open Champion Brian Harman (both at -7)

The tournament's third round gets underway on Saturday morning on PGA TOUR Live, which will be streaming from the first tee shot until the final ball is holed. From 1-3 p.m. via ESPN+ The Golf Channel will have broadcast coverage, with CBS taking over from 3-6 p.m. Paramount+ will also have streaming coverage from 3-6 p.m.

