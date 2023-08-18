Minimum and maximum slots for players in 2023 BMW Championship after 36 holes

A total of 50 players arrived at Olympia Fields Country Club on Thursday, but only 30 will advance to the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
For players the difference between 50th and 30th is not insignificant, and not just for Official World Golf Ranking reasons. The top 30 will be guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 for just putting a peg in the ground next week, with the winner of the starting strokes-adjusted event taking home the largest prize in individual sport on earth, $18 million. A total of $75 million will be given away across the 30 places.
Where a player finishes in the FedExCup standings after this week determines how many shots of an advantage they receive at the TOUR Championship. Here is the starting score for each player based on place.
1st: -10
2nd: -8
3rd: -7
4th: -6
5th: -5
6th-10th: -4
11th-15th: -3
16th-20th: -2
21st-25th: -1
26th-30th: Even
Here are the minimum and maximum positions where each player could finish after this week’s play at the BMW Championship:
2023 FedExCup Points Min/Max after BMW Championship
|Player
|Rank Entering BMW Championship
|FedExCup Points Entering BMW
|Min Points BMW
|Max Points BMW
|Min
|Max
|Max Finish
|Player
|Rank Entering BMW Championship
|FedExCup Points Entering BMW
|Min Points BMW
|Max Points BMW
|Min
|Max
|Max Finish
|Jon Rahm
|1
|3,386
|36
|2000
|3,422
|5,386
|1st
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|3,238
|36
|2000
|3,274
|5,238
|1st
|Rory McIlroy
|3
|2,954
|36
|2000
|2,990
|4,954
|1st
|Lucas Glover
|4
|2,885
|36
|2000
|2,921
|4,885
|1st
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|2,643
|36
|2000
|2,679
|4,643
|1st
|Max Homa
|6
|2,451
|36
|2000
|2,487
|4,451
|1st
|Viktor Hovland
|7
|2,024
|36
|2000
|2,060
|4,024
|1st
|Wyndham Clark
|8
|1,957
|36
|2000
|1,993
|3,957
|1st
|Brian Harman
|9
|1,919
|36
|2000
|1,955
|3,919
|1st
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10
|1,834
|36
|2000
|1,870
|3,834
|1st
|Keegan Bradley
|11
|1,818
|36
|2000
|1,854
|3,818
|1st
|Rickie Fowler
|12
|1,752
|36
|2000
|1,788
|3,752
|1st
|Tony Finau
|13
|1,672
|36
|2000
|1,708
|3,672
|1st
|Taylor Moore
|14
|1,633
|36
|2000
|1,669
|3,633
|1st
|Russell Henley
|15
|1,618
|36
|2000
|1,654
|3,618
|1st
|Nick Taylor
|16
|1,593
|36
|2000
|1,629
|3,593
|1st
|Si Woo Kim
|17
|1,572
|36
|2000
|1,608
|3,572
|1st
|Tom Kim
|18
|1,552
|36
|2000
|1,588
|3,552
|1st
|Xander Schauffele
|19
|1,536
|36
|2000
|1,572
|3,536
|1st
|Adam Schenk
|20
|1,536
|36
|2000
|1,572
|3,536
|1st
|Jason Day
|21
|1,531
|36
|2000
|1,567
|3,531
|1st
|Collin Morikawa
|22
|1,476
|36
|2000
|1,512
|3,476
|1st
|Emiliano Grillo
|23
|1,443
|36
|2000
|1,479
|3,443
|1st
|Sepp Straka
|24
|1,431
|36
|2000
|1,467
|3,431
|1st
|Corey Conners
|25
|1,426
|36
|2000
|1,462
|3,426
|1st
|Tyrrell Hatton
|26
|1,425
|36
|2000
|1,461
|3,425
|1st
|Jordan Spieth
|27
|1,422
|36
|2000
|1,458
|3,422
|2nd
|Sungjae Im
|28
|1,420
|36
|2000
|1,456
|3,420
|2nd
|Chris Kirk
|29
|1,361
|36
|2000
|1,397
|3,361
|2nd
|Sam Burns
|30
|1,361
|36
|2000
|1,397
|3,361
|2nd
|Sahith Theegala
|31
|1,294
|36
|2000
|1,330
|3,294
|2nd
|Justin Rose
|32
|1,256
|36
|2000
|1,292
|3,256
|3rd
|Kurt Kitayama
|33
|1,242
|36
|2000
|1,278
|3,242
|3rd
|Denny McCarthy
|34
|1,192
|36
|2000
|1,228
|3,192
|3rd
|Seamus Power
|35
|1,147
|36
|2000
|1,183
|3,147
|3rd
|Lee Hodges
|36
|1,144
|36
|2000
|1,180
|3,144
|3rd
|Adam Hadwin
|37
|1,108
|36
|2000
|1,144
|3,108
|3rd
|Byeong Hun An
|38
|1,107
|36
|2000
|1,143
|3,107
|3rd
|Adam Svensson
|39
|1,080
|36
|2000
|1,116
|3,080
|3rd
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|40
|1,063
|36
|2000
|1,099
|3,063
|3rd
|Andrew Putnam
|41
|1,048
|36
|2000
|1,084
|3,048
|3rd
|Eric Cole
|42
|1,042
|36
|2000
|1,078
|3,042
|3rd
|J.T. Poston
|43
|1,037
|36
|2000
|1,073
|3,037
|3rd
|Brendon Todd
|44
|1,017
|36
|2000
|1,053
|3,017
|3rd
|Cam Davis
|45
|1,008
|36
|2000
|1,044
|3,008
|3rd
|Cameron Young
|46
|981
|36
|2000
|1017
|2981
|4th
|Hideki Matsuyama
|47
|942
|36
|2000
|978
|2942
|4th
|Tom Hoge
|48
|941
|36
|2000
|977
|2941
|4th
|Harris English
|49
|940
|36
|2000
|976
|2940
|4th
|Patrick Rodgers
|50
|939
|36
|2000
|975
|2939
|4th
Here is the complete list of FedExCup Points for each place a player can finish at the 2023 BMW Championship:
2023 BMW Championship FedExCup Points Table
|Place
|Points
|Player
|Place
|Points
|Player
|1
|2000
|2
|1200
|3
|760
|4
|540
|5
|440
|6
|400
|7
|360
|8
|340
|9
|320
|10
|300
|11
|280
|12
|260
|13
|240
|14
|228
|15
|220
|16
|212
|17
|204
|18
|196
|19
|188
|20
|180
|21
|172
|22
|164
|23
|156
|24
|148
|25
|142
|26
|136
|27
|130
|28
|124
|29
|118
|30
|112
|31
|106
|32
|100
|33
|94
|34
|88
|35
|84
|36
|80
|37
|76
|38
|72
|39
|68
|40
|64
|41
|60
|42
|56
|43
|52
|44
|48
|45
|44
|46
|42
|47
|40
|48
|38
|49
|36
|50
|34
|Hideki Matsuyama