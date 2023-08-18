Minimum and maximum slots for players in 2023 BMW Championship after 36 holes

A total of 50 players arrived at Olympia Fields Country Club on Thursday, but only 30 will advance to the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

For players the difference between 50th and 30th is not insignificant, and not just for Official World Golf Ranking reasons. The top 30 will be guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 for just putting a peg in the ground next week, with the winner of the starting strokes-adjusted event taking home the largest prize in individual sport on earth, $18 million. A total of $75 million will be given away across the 30 places.

Where a player finishes in the FedExCup standings after this week determines how many shots of an advantage they receive at the TOUR Championship. Here is the starting score for each player based on place.

1st: -10

2nd: -8

3rd: -7

4th: -6

5th: -5

6th-10th: -4

11th-15th: -3

16th-20th: -2

21st-25th: -1

26th-30th: Even

Here are the minimum and maximum positions where each player could finish after this week’s play at the BMW Championship:

2023 FedExCup Points Min/Max after BMW Championship Player Rank Entering BMW Championship FedExCup Points Entering BMW Min Points BMW Max Points BMW Min Max Max Finish Player Rank Entering BMW Championship FedExCup Points Entering BMW Min Points BMW Max Points BMW Min Max Max Finish Jon Rahm 1 3,386 36 2000 3,422 5,386 1st Scottie Scheffler 2 3,238 36 2000 3,274 5,238 1st Rory McIlroy 3 2,954 36 2000 2,990 4,954 1st Lucas Glover 4 2,885 36 2000 2,921 4,885 1st Patrick Cantlay 5 2,643 36 2000 2,679 4,643 1st Max Homa 6 2,451 36 2000 2,487 4,451 1st Viktor Hovland 7 2,024 36 2000 2,060 4,024 1st Wyndham Clark 8 1,957 36 2000 1,993 3,957 1st Brian Harman 9 1,919 36 2000 1,955 3,919 1st Tommy Fleetwood 10 1,834 36 2000 1,870 3,834 1st Keegan Bradley 11 1,818 36 2000 1,854 3,818 1st Rickie Fowler 12 1,752 36 2000 1,788 3,752 1st Tony Finau 13 1,672 36 2000 1,708 3,672 1st Taylor Moore 14 1,633 36 2000 1,669 3,633 1st Russell Henley 15 1,618 36 2000 1,654 3,618 1st Nick Taylor 16 1,593 36 2000 1,629 3,593 1st Si Woo Kim 17 1,572 36 2000 1,608 3,572 1st Tom Kim 18 1,552 36 2000 1,588 3,552 1st Xander Schauffele 19 1,536 36 2000 1,572 3,536 1st Adam Schenk 20 1,536 36 2000 1,572 3,536 1st Jason Day 21 1,531 36 2000 1,567 3,531 1st Collin Morikawa 22 1,476 36 2000 1,512 3,476 1st Emiliano Grillo 23 1,443 36 2000 1,479 3,443 1st Sepp Straka 24 1,431 36 2000 1,467 3,431 1st Corey Conners 25 1,426 36 2000 1,462 3,426 1st Tyrrell Hatton 26 1,425 36 2000 1,461 3,425 1st Jordan Spieth 27 1,422 36 2000 1,458 3,422 2nd Sungjae Im 28 1,420 36 2000 1,456 3,420 2nd Chris Kirk 29 1,361 36 2000 1,397 3,361 2nd Sam Burns 30 1,361 36 2000 1,397 3,361 2nd Sahith Theegala 31 1,294 36 2000 1,330 3,294 2nd Justin Rose 32 1,256 36 2000 1,292 3,256 3rd Kurt Kitayama 33 1,242 36 2000 1,278 3,242 3rd Denny McCarthy 34 1,192 36 2000 1,228 3,192 3rd Seamus Power 35 1,147 36 2000 1,183 3,147 3rd Lee Hodges 36 1,144 36 2000 1,180 3,144 3rd Adam Hadwin 37 1,108 36 2000 1,144 3,108 3rd Byeong Hun An 38 1,107 36 2000 1,143 3,107 3rd Adam Svensson 39 1,080 36 2000 1,116 3,080 3rd Matt Fitzpatrick 40 1,063 36 2000 1,099 3,063 3rd Andrew Putnam 41 1,048 36 2000 1,084 3,048 3rd Eric Cole 42 1,042 36 2000 1,078 3,042 3rd J.T. Poston 43 1,037 36 2000 1,073 3,037 3rd Brendon Todd 44 1,017 36 2000 1,053 3,017 3rd Cam Davis 45 1,008 36 2000 1,044 3,008 3rd Cameron Young 46 981 36 2000 1017 2981 4th Hideki Matsuyama 47 942 36 2000 978 2942 4th Tom Hoge 48 941 36 2000 977 2941 4th Harris English 49 940 36 2000 976 2940 4th Patrick Rodgers 50 939 36 2000 975 2939 4th

Here is the complete list of FedExCup Points for each place a player can finish at the 2023 BMW Championship: