Minimum and maximum slots for players in 2023 BMW Championship after 36 holes

Here is the top and bottom of where each player can land after this year’s BMW Championship as the top 30 players in the FedExCup Playoffs fight to go to the TOUR Championship.

By Collin Sherwin
Sahith Theegala of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club on August 18, 2023 in Olympia Fields, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A total of 50 players arrived at Olympia Fields Country Club on Thursday, but only 30 will advance to the 2023 PGA TOUR Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

For players the difference between 50th and 30th is not insignificant, and not just for Official World Golf Ranking reasons. The top 30 will be guaranteed a minimum of $500,000 for just putting a peg in the ground next week, with the winner of the starting strokes-adjusted event taking home the largest prize in individual sport on earth, $18 million. A total of $75 million will be given away across the 30 places.

Where a player finishes in the FedExCup standings after this week determines how many shots of an advantage they receive at the TOUR Championship. Here is the starting score for each player based on place.

1st: -10
2nd: -8
3rd: -7
4th: -6
5th: -5
6th-10th: -4
11th-15th: -3
16th-20th: -2
21st-25th: -1
26th-30th: Even

Here are the minimum and maximum positions where each player could finish after this week’s play at the BMW Championship:

2023 FedExCup Points Min/Max after BMW Championship

Player Rank Entering BMW Championship FedExCup Points Entering BMW Min Points BMW Max Points BMW Min Max Max Finish
Jon Rahm 1 3,386 36 2000 3,422 5,386 1st
Scottie Scheffler 2 3,238 36 2000 3,274 5,238 1st
Rory McIlroy 3 2,954 36 2000 2,990 4,954 1st
Lucas Glover 4 2,885 36 2000 2,921 4,885 1st
Patrick Cantlay 5 2,643 36 2000 2,679 4,643 1st
Max Homa 6 2,451 36 2000 2,487 4,451 1st
Viktor Hovland 7 2,024 36 2000 2,060 4,024 1st
Wyndham Clark 8 1,957 36 2000 1,993 3,957 1st
Brian Harman 9 1,919 36 2000 1,955 3,919 1st
Tommy Fleetwood 10 1,834 36 2000 1,870 3,834 1st
Keegan Bradley 11 1,818 36 2000 1,854 3,818 1st
Rickie Fowler 12 1,752 36 2000 1,788 3,752 1st
Tony Finau 13 1,672 36 2000 1,708 3,672 1st
Taylor Moore 14 1,633 36 2000 1,669 3,633 1st
Russell Henley 15 1,618 36 2000 1,654 3,618 1st
Nick Taylor 16 1,593 36 2000 1,629 3,593 1st
Si Woo Kim 17 1,572 36 2000 1,608 3,572 1st
Tom Kim 18 1,552 36 2000 1,588 3,552 1st
Xander Schauffele 19 1,536 36 2000 1,572 3,536 1st
Adam Schenk 20 1,536 36 2000 1,572 3,536 1st
Jason Day 21 1,531 36 2000 1,567 3,531 1st
Collin Morikawa 22 1,476 36 2000 1,512 3,476 1st
Emiliano Grillo 23 1,443 36 2000 1,479 3,443 1st
Sepp Straka 24 1,431 36 2000 1,467 3,431 1st
Corey Conners 25 1,426 36 2000 1,462 3,426 1st
Tyrrell Hatton 26 1,425 36 2000 1,461 3,425 1st
Jordan Spieth 27 1,422 36 2000 1,458 3,422 2nd
Sungjae Im 28 1,420 36 2000 1,456 3,420 2nd
Chris Kirk 29 1,361 36 2000 1,397 3,361 2nd
Sam Burns 30 1,361 36 2000 1,397 3,361 2nd
Sahith Theegala 31 1,294 36 2000 1,330 3,294 2nd
Justin Rose 32 1,256 36 2000 1,292 3,256 3rd
Kurt Kitayama 33 1,242 36 2000 1,278 3,242 3rd
Denny McCarthy 34 1,192 36 2000 1,228 3,192 3rd
Seamus Power 35 1,147 36 2000 1,183 3,147 3rd
Lee Hodges 36 1,144 36 2000 1,180 3,144 3rd
Adam Hadwin 37 1,108 36 2000 1,144 3,108 3rd
Byeong Hun An 38 1,107 36 2000 1,143 3,107 3rd
Adam Svensson 39 1,080 36 2000 1,116 3,080 3rd
Matt Fitzpatrick 40 1,063 36 2000 1,099 3,063 3rd
Andrew Putnam 41 1,048 36 2000 1,084 3,048 3rd
Eric Cole 42 1,042 36 2000 1,078 3,042 3rd
J.T. Poston 43 1,037 36 2000 1,073 3,037 3rd
Brendon Todd 44 1,017 36 2000 1,053 3,017 3rd
Cam Davis 45 1,008 36 2000 1,044 3,008 3rd
Cameron Young 46 981 36 2000 1017 2981 4th
Hideki Matsuyama 47 942 36 2000 978 2942 4th
Tom Hoge 48 941 36 2000 977 2941 4th
Harris English 49 940 36 2000 976 2940 4th
Patrick Rodgers 50 939 36 2000 975 2939 4th

Here is the complete list of FedExCup Points for each place a player can finish at the 2023 BMW Championship:

2023 BMW Championship FedExCup Points Table

Place Points Player
1 2000
2 1200
3 760
4 540
5 440
6 400
7 360
8 340
9 320
10 300
11 280
12 260
13 240
14 228
15 220
16 212
17 204
18 196
19 188
20 180
21 172
22 164
23 156
24 148
25 142
26 136
27 130
28 124
29 118
30 112
31 106
32 100
33 94
34 88
35 84
36 80
37 76
38 72
39 68
40 64
41 60
42 56
43 52
44 48
45 44
46 42
47 40
48 38
49 36
50 34 Hideki Matsuyama

