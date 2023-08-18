How did Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Atlanta Falcons are facing the Cincinnati Bengals in the second week of the NFL preseason. While this game won’t end up mattering from a record standpoint, it did bring with it the NFL debut of rookie running back Bijan Robinson., He didn’t play in the team’s first game a week ago, but suited up against the Bengals.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for the Falcons rookie in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Bijan Robinson’s Week 2 stat line

Robinson finished with four carries for 20 yards. He brought in his lone target for six yards.

How did Bijan Robinson perform in Week 2?

Twitter erupted for Robinson’s first career carry and it is easy to see why.

The first NFL carry for Falcons’ rookie RB Bijan Robinson: pic.twitter.com/T0rJMff4JN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

He weaves through the offensive line, breaks a few tackles and picks up a big gain. It took one run for Falcons fans to instantly ask for him to sit the rest of the preseason to minimize his injury risk for the regular season. Robinson could provide a consistent run game that Atlanta has lacked in recent years.