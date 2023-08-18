How did Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young perform in Week 2 of the preseason?

The Carolina Panthers are taking on the New York Giants in their second preseason game on Friday night. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young got his second consecutive start and was looking to improve on his debut from last week. He finished 4-of-6 passing for 21 yards, so the bar wasn’t set that high. Young has already been named the QB1 for Carolina, and the team just wanted to see him settle into the offense more.

Here we’ll take a look at the workload for the Panthers rookie in Week 2 of the preseason and how he performed during his reps.

Bryce Young’s Week 2 stat line

Young played two drivers for the Panthers, getting subbed out for Matt Corral in the second quarter. He finished 3-of-6 passing for 35 yards and had one carry for a single yard.

How did Bryce Young perform in Week 2?

Young looked a little more comfortable under center in Week 2. There was a play when he had to scramble, but he tripped over his feet in the backfield. Young recovered and escaped toward the sideline before launching a pass toward Adam Thielen. It fell incomplete, but it would be on every highlight show for the next 24 hours if it were completed.

Young had a play where he needed to just remain calm and float a pass through some defenders, but he misjudged it, and it fell incomplete. He completed a great pass to tight end Hayden Hurst down the sideline, but it was called back due to a flag. The offensive line was again concerning due to its lack of ability to provide protection to Young in the pocket.