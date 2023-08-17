GoJo discuss Trey Lance, NFL training camp brawls, preview Tennessee’s upcoming CFB season

Training camp is an exciting part of the NFL preseason because it means the return of football is on the horizon. Unfortunately, tempers tend to flare, causing scuffles on the field.

Mike Golic Jr. is joined by his father, Mike Golic Sr. and co-host Brandon Newman as the trio breaks down the rise in skirmishes. They cover the latest training camp brawls, and GoJo talks through the art of starting preseason fights.

They then break down noteworthy situations for the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. For the Jets, they discuss the stability of the offensive line and if it should cause worry for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The 49ers discussion concerns quarterback Trey Lance and the front office’s decision to select him.

The podcast is then joined by Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Bru McCoy. He helps provide insight into how the Vols’ offseason has gone and how the team feels as they head into the 2023 college football season.

