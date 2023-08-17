UPSAHL’s world is driven by inspiration and refuses to be locked down by genre or definition

I first met Upsahl in 2019 before she did a set at the BMI stage in Chicago at Lollapalooza. She had just moved to Los Angeles from Phoenix, Arizona, and was on the cusp of releasing her Hindsight 20/20 EP. In reality, that was the first stage of a career that began with her first self-titled project she released when she was 14. It’s great to see artists move through all the noise and figure out their own flavors with the ways they want to put their creativity into the world.

When we met again at this year’s Lollapalooza, it was a cloudy and slightly muddy Saturday – a day before Upsahl was due to open the Bud Light main stage on the festival's final day. She was justifiably excited and had a confident, relaxed aura about herself. Never mind that the day after would be a huge marker in her career. Like many landmarks Taylor Upsahl has experienced, she expresses gratitude and embraces the next adventure.

What a journey it’s been. Four years later, Upsahl has fully embraced her artistry and ability to create infectious things at the moment without regard to what box they might be placed in. The PHX Tapes, a two-song series of EPs with the last installment released on Friday, accumulates all the experiences and skills Upsahl has learned and made into her own. As she sang “Lunatic,” a song from her vulnerable and infectiously sounding 2021 album, Lady Jesus, she came out to the Bud Light stage crowd in what felt like a victory lap at this marker in her career.

DraftKings Network: One of the things that is so rewarding about this job is when I get to reanalyze and catch up with an artist after they’ve grown over time. I met you before Hindsight 20/20 when you talked about learning about the California landscape and who you are as an artist.

Now, here you are before releasing the third part of The PHX Tapes, about to play the main stage of Lollapalooza. It may be a bit clique to ask, but how does it feel to be at the top of this mountain?

Upsahl: When we first talked, I was 19, new to LA, and I had no idea what the fuck was going on at all times of the day. Now with putting out music over the past four or five years, I found this new sense of self. It has allowed me to get so creative in the studio, especially this past year, in ways I hadn’t been able to before.

With Hindsight 20/20, I was focused on fitting into a genre or a certain box. Now, I don’t feel like genres exist anymore. I’m just having a blast making music, and that’s what The PHX Tapes are supposed to be about – doing whatever I feel like doing that day, you know?

In following how your career has unfolded, I like that there’s a free-flowingness to how you approach projects. They are also very concise. Even returning to your first EP in 2013, it was only nine songs.

I wrote one of the songs I’m putting out for volume three of The PHX Tapes less than a month ago. I heard the day I wrote it and said, “We have to get this out immediately.” I write all the time. If I’m excited about a song, I like that I can put it out a couple of weeks later. I’m also working on an album that will be out next year.

My goal, in general, is to keep having music come out. As a fan of other artists, I love when they constantly create new music. That’s the easiest way for me to keep up with artists and understand what they are going through. That’s what I’m trying to do with my fans as well.

Do you ever feel the tug when making a song and thinking about putting it within an album context versus a single or EP? The PHX Tapes EPs feel we are keeping up with you in real time. They are like how your live-stream mini-concerts are. Whereas something like Lady Jesus hones into the break-up you went through and a personal evolution within that.

I think that’s why I like albums. I use them to tell a story and make a theme. That conceptual process is what I’m trying to do with my next project. At this point in my life, and with how much fun I’m having making music, an album didn’t make sense. I’m all over the place right now, musically, mentally, and physically with traveling on tour so much. I wanted my release plan to reflect that.

I put out a house record a couple of months ago, and I would have never done that if I was in a regular album-making process. It allows me to have so much more freedom doing it this way.

I can imagine going on your first overseas tour brought you a wealth of experience and inspiration. Did you gain a lot of new things to add to your creative repertoire?

So much! Whenever I get a chance to travel to another city, there’s a different level of inspiration. Going to a place like Berlin inspired me to make dance music, and being in Germany inspired me to make something heavier rock. It’s going to these different places and being open to different things. Then, working with other bands and artists like LE SSERAFIM was crazy.

I’ve written for K-pop artists before as a pitch song. But I’ve never a part of a K-pop song like that. I was very nervous. I wanted to do it justice because I’m a big fan of the K-pop world.

The evolution of what we think a quintessential pop star looks and sounds like has considerably morphed over time. Just going from Lady Jesus to Sagittarius feels like a big jump in always setting the definition for your artistry before anybody else can. I hear a Upsahl who is more comfortable and confident in showing the more personal sides of her experiences but also not worrying about a particular container in which to present them to the world.

It’s something you have to learn as an artist over time. Sometimes, it’s terrifying. From beginning to end, Lady Jesus was a personal story about my shitty break-up. That’s scary to put out into the world because people can interpret it however they want. Sometimes I’ll say embarrassing shit and don’t realize it until afterward, but that’s the fun of music.

With Sagittarius, I tried to harness that even more. I wanted the whole project to feel very different than Lady Jesus. Lady Jesus was about somebody else, and Sagittarius was more about me and where I was then. After building that foundation, I think that has allowed the PHX Tapes to exist. I have the foundation. I know who I am and what I want to say with my music, and I’ve overcome the fear of saying certain things. Now, there are no boundaries at all for me when I’m writing and producing. It’s kind of anything goes, which is fun.

If you were in front of the 19-year-old version of you right now, what advice would you give her?

I would probably tell her to trust her instincts. If I’ve learned anything from the past few years of putting out music, the stuff that people relate to the most is what I relate to. As long as it’s coming from a very genuine place, somebody out there will also feel the same way. I’d also say to keep grinding and trust yourself. I would tell anybody that – especially when you’re 19 and lost in the world. Trust your gut.