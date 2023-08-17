Is Hardenmagedden just getting started?

If things between James Harden and the 76ers weren’t already ugly enough, watch out, more tough times could be ahead and Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder discussed the latest drama on the most recent episode of Oddball.

"This is just the beginning of what James Harden is going to do to make life very uncomfortable for the Philadelphia 76ers going into training camp."@ramonashelburne on the tension between Harden and the Sixers. pic.twitter.com/OCLF5ieSvf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 15, 2023

Amin notes that Hardenmagedden is just entering phase one, with Harden looking to make things even more uncomfortable in Philly. Charlotte thinks it is the funniest thing ever that Harden says he’s going to escalate things even further when his starting point was calling Daryl Morey a liar in China, of all places. What more can you do, she asks. Charlotte can’t even fathom the depths of imagination that Harden will mine to make life a living hell for the 76ers because what we have right now, she says, is a good old-fashioned ego standoff between two guys who don’t want to give up any ground. This is going to be one of the messiest things we’ve ever seen and Charlotte says she cannot wait!

Amin says at first he thought of it as an old West standoff, but now he feels like that is too binary. He doesn’t necessarily just think one guy will lose and one guy will win. Amin thinks what we’re seeing is a game of chicken and who will swerve first? But, he says, here’s the problem — the game is incumbent on somebody being chicken. And if no one is chicken, what happens, Charlotte? Everything implodes in a mess of feathers!

Charlotte doesn’t see a way either of these guys back down and Joel Embiid is going to be the one who has the worst time of all.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

A Stand-Off of Egos

It’s Day 3 of what Amin dubbed as ‘Hardenmagedden,’ the ongoing saga between James Harden, Daryl Morey, and the Philadelphia 76ers. Who might win this game of chicken? Then it’s Wednesday, and you know what that means... Word Count! We follow up a game of Word Count with another Oddball favorite, HYPE ME UP! Okay, well, it’s Charlotte’s favorite, at least...

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Check out the Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder YouTube page as well as the DraftKings YouTube page. Subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on Twitter (and don’t forget to follow DraftKings Network on Twitter too).

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

For sports betting, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook or download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.