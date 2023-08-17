Pick on the Moneyline for Brewers-Dodgers on August 17

The Milwaukee Brewers finish their road series with the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to extend their lead in the National League Central with Corbin Burnes on the mound.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-148, 8.5)

Burnes is coming off of a rough start where he allowed five runs on the road to the Chicago White Sox, the first time in his eight starts since the beginning of the month of July in which he allowed more than two runs.

In this eight start stretch. Burnes has a 2.66 ERA with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, posting a 3.60 ERA h with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

The Brewers lineup has struggled this season, ranking last among National League teams in batting average and home runs per game on the road, but have a golden opportunity to generate runs off of Dodgers starter Lance Lynn.

The Dodgers are 3-0 in Lynn’s starts since acquiring him from the Chicago White Sox, but his 2.00 ERA in three starts with the Dodgers is a bit misleading as he has posted a 4.38 fielding independent with four home runs allowed across 18 innings in this stretch.

Overall, Lynn has a 5.88 ERA with 2.1 home runs per nine innings allowed and will look to a Dodgers lineup that is second in the National League in runs, on-base percentage, and home runs for support.

Both teams back their respective starter with a bullpen in good form with the Dodgers leading the National League in bullpen ERA since rhe All-Star Break while the Brewers entered Wednesday second in the National League in bullpen ERA since the All-Star Break.

Much of Burnes’ success has come on the road, posting a career 3.55 home ERA with just over one home run per nine innings allowed compared to a 3.03 ERA with 0.86 road ERA and will continue to have success on the road to get the Brewers a win on Thursday.

The Play: Brewers +124