Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, August 17

Thursday is a travel day around the Majors, meaning we have just six games on tap tonight — and fewer options than usual for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. The main slate over at DraftKings DFS features four games getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With a limited menu, we’re here to help with three teams we recommend stacking on Thursday night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, August 17

New York Mets vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Alonso ($5,300)

Francisco Lindor ($5,000)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,400)

Francisco Alvarez ($4,100)

The Mets are a must-play matchup against Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, who enters tonight with a whopping 8.78 ERA. Wainwright’s allowed at least four runs in seven starts this season, and is coming off a start against the Royals where he allowed eight runs in one inning. The 41-year-old has said he’s working through some things to try and adjust his ineffectiveness, but I think the Mets lineup will get the most of him tonight.

The Mets are -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Cardinals are +102 underdogs. The total is set at 10.5.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,800)

Nolan Arenado ($5,500)

Tyler O’Neill ($3,600)

Jordan Walker ($3,000)

All that being said, the matchup on the other side is pretty good too. Goldschmidt leads the way for the Cardinals with a career .647 batting average off Mets starter Jose Quintana. Quintana’s allowed at least two runs in four of his last five starts, while the Cardinals offense scored at least five runs in its last six games prior to being shutout on Wednesday. With Goldschmidt at the center, the Cardinals' offense should hum along.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Christian Yelich ($5,300)

William Contreras ($4,900)

Sal Frelick ($4,300)

Mark Canha ($2,700)

While Lynn has looked like a different pitcher with the Dodgers -- he has2.00 ERA with Los Angeles after posting a 6.47 ERA with the White Sox -- he’ll get his toughest west coast test against a scrappy Dodgers lineup, Yelich has tagged him for two home runs in the past, while Canha presents a good value play with a .400 lifetime batting average against Lynn.

The Dodgers are -148 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Brewers are +124 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.