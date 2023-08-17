Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers on Thursday, August 17

The Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) and Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) wrap up their three-game midweek series this evening. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.60 ERA) will get the start for the Brew Crew and go head-to-head with Dodger starter Lance Lynn (9-9, 5.88 ERA) for the Friars.

L.A. is the hottest team in the majors at the moment as it's riding a 10-game win streak into tonight’s contest. The Dodgers are looking for another sweep this evening after toppling the Brewers 7-1 in last night’s ballgame. The pitching staff held them to just three hits for the entire evening while Will Smith had a productive night at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBI. Milwaukee still maintains a 2.5-game lead over the Cubs and Reds at the top of the NL Central standings and would like to maintain that small cushion with a win tonight.

The Dodgers enter the game as -148 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Brewers are +124 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Brewers-Dodgers picks: Thursday, August 17

Injury report

Brewers

Out: SP Aaron Ashby (shoulder), SP Julio Teheran (hip), 1B Rowdy Tellez (finger), RP JC Mejia (shoulder), OF Blake Perkins (oblique), DH Jesse Winkler (back), DH Darin Ruf (knee)

Dodgers

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Michael Grove (lat), RP Shelby Miller (neck), RP Joe Kelly (forearm), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring), RP Yency Almonte (knee)

Starting pitchers

Burnes has been a consistent arm for the Brewers as of late but ran into some trouble in last Friday’s start against the White Sox. He gave up five earned runs off eight hits in 5.2 innings of work, but the team was able to come through late and win 7-6 in extra innings. He’s holding opposing batters to just a .198 average at the plate this season, so it might be difficult for the Dodgers to string together big innings tonight.

Lynn has been lights out with L.A. since his arrival at the trade deadline and has picked up the win in all three of his outings. He struck out nine batters in just 5.0 innings of work against the Rockies last Friday as the team cruised to an easy 6-1 victory. He’s yielded just four earned runs off 18 hits while wearing the Dodger blue and will look to keep that going tonight.

Over/Under pick

Tonight should be a true pitcher’s duel between two starters who have been hard to crack in recent outings. It will most likely be a struggle for both lineups to scrape together runs in the first six innings of play, so I’d go with the under in this one.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Milwaukee has come up short in both games this series and this is an opportunity for it to somewhat salvage its time at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers are sending one of their strongest arms to the mound tonight and I think that he’ll have a bounce-back effort from last Friday’s start. Take the Brew Crew to end the Dodgers’ streak this evening.

Pick: Brewers