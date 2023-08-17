Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Cardinals on Thursday, August 17

The New York Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the first game of a four-game series on Thursday, August 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium. Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03 ERA) will take the mound for the Mets, and Adam Wainwright (3-7, .8.78 ERA) will pitch for the Cardinals.

The Mets are -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cardinals coming in at +102. The total is set at 10.5.

Mets-Cardinals picks: Thursday, August 17

Injury report

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (groin), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf), LHP Josh Walker (oblique)

Cardinals

Day to day: OF Lars Nootbaar (abdomen)

Out: LHP Steven Matz (lateral strain), OF Dylan Carlson (oblique), RHP Jake Woodford (shoulder), INF/OF Brendan Donovan (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jose Quintana vs. Adam Wainwright

The Mets haven’t been able to pull off a win with Quintana as the starter yet, but that’s not for his lack of effort. In his latest start, he kept the Braves to one run in six innings, recording four strikeouts. Before that, he allowed the Orioles two runs in six innings, recording six strikeouts. This could be his chance at grabbing his first tally in the win column for the season.

Wainwright has been downright disastrous this month. He currently has an ERA of 33.75 for August over two starts. In four innings pitched this month — against the Rockies and the Royals — he has let up 15 earned runs and recorded five strikeouts. Earlier this season, he conceded three earned runs in 6.1 innings against the Mets.

Over/Under pick

Wainwright has let up 15 earned runs in four innings this month. We have to assume that the Mets will continue to take advantage of his struggles, and they should be able to get enough early runs to push the over fairly easily. They’ve been batting well lately, adding up 19 runs in their last three games.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

With the way things are going for Wainwright this month, I have to go with the Mets. The Mets recently won a series against the Pirates, and the Cardinals won two of three against the Orioles. Quintana has been very solid this season and should not have trouble in St. Louis, and unless the Mets have blindfolds on at the plate, this should be a walk in the park.

Pick: Mets -122