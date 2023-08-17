Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Nationals on Thursday, August 17

The Boston Red Sox take on the Washington Nationals in the final game of a three-game series on Thursday, August 17. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET from Nationals Park. Chris Sale (5-2, 4.52 ERA) will take the mound for the Red Sox, and Patrick Corbin (7-11, 4.85 ERA) will pitch for the Nationals.

The Red Sox are -185 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Nationals coming in at +154. The total is set at 9.5.

Red Sox-Nationals picks: Thursday, August 17

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: RP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP Joely Rodríguez (right hip), SP Corey Kluber (right shoulder inflammation)

Nationals

Out: RP Hunter Harvey (right elbow strain), RP Mason Thompson (left knee contusion), RP Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), RP Thaddeus Ward (right shoulder inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Patrick Corbin

Sale returned from the injured list just last week and pitched 4.2 innings against the Tigers as he got back into the swing of things for the first time since June. It was a solid performance from the lefty — he let up two earned runs but recorded seven strikeouts and zero walks in the start.

Corbin finished July with an ERA of 5.83 for the month, but his August has looked better. In his latest start, he kept the Phillies to one earned run in five innings, despite walking seven batters and striking out just two. Before that, he let up three earned runs in 6.1 innings against the Reds.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games of the series were 9 and 8, and I’m not inclined to think we’ll be seeing much of a shift in that today. Sale should be coming out in full force after easing back in with his outing against the Tigers, and while the Red Sox should be able to take advantage of Corbin, he hasn’t exactly been hopeless this month.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of the series, but the Nationals took the second, winning 6-2 yesterday. With Sale back on the mound, I like the Sox to take this series on the road. Corbin’s lower ERA this month has been marred by a lack of ball control, and Sale showed that he is fully ready to be back in the game. Boston averages in the top 10 in MLB in runs per game and should be able to take this one home.

Pick: Red Sox -185