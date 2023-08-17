Full list of tee times for Round 2 of BMW Championship

The BMW Championship continues into the second round on Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club. Since this is a limited-field event with just 50 golfers competing, there is no cut after 36 holes, and all golfers will have the opportunity to play into the weekend.
Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:26 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the BMW Championship on Friday from 2-6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR Live will air complete coverage starting with the first tee shot until the final ball is holed.
Here are the featured groups for Round 2 on Friday:
Friday Featured Groups:
10:32 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
11:10 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
11:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Friday.
2023 BMW Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|9:26 AM
|Cam Davis
|Cameron Young
|9:37 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Eric Cole
|9:48 AM
|Seamus Power
|Lee Hodges
|9:59 AM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Denny McCarthy
|10:10 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Sam Burns
|10:21 AM
|Corey Conners
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:32 AM
|Jason Day
|Collin Morikawa
|10:43 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|10:54 AM
|Tony Finau
|Taylor Moore
|11:10 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Wyndham Clark
|11:21 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:32 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Rickie Fowler
|11:43 AM
|Harris English
|Patrick Rodgers
|11:54 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Brendon Todd
|12:05 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|12:16 PM
|Adam Hadwin
|Byeong Hun An
|12:27 PM
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Rose
|12:43 PM
|Jordan Spieth
|Sungjae Im
|12:54 PM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Sepp Straka
|1:05 PM
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|1:16 PM
|Russell Henley
|Nick Taylor
|1:27 PM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Max Homa
|1:38 PM
|Rory McIlroy
|Lucas Glover
|1:49 PM
|Brian Harman
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2:00 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tom Hoge