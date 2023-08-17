 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of BMW Championship

Round 2 of the 2023 BMW Championship tees off at 9:26 a.m. ET on Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The BMW Championship continues into the second round on Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club. Since this is a limited-field event with just 50 golfers competing, there is no cut after 36 holes, and all golfers will have the opportunity to play into the weekend.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:26 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the BMW Championship on Friday from 2-6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR Live will air complete coverage starting with the first tee shot until the final ball is holed.

Here are the featured groups for Round 2 on Friday:

Friday Featured Groups:
10:32 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
11:10 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark
11:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Friday.

2023 BMW Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
9:26 AM Cam Davis Cameron Young
9:37 AM Andrew Putnam Eric Cole
9:48 AM Seamus Power Lee Hodges
9:59 AM Kurt Kitayama Denny McCarthy
10:10 AM Chris Kirk Sam Burns
10:21 AM Corey Conners Tyrrell Hatton
10:32 AM Jason Day Collin Morikawa
10:43 AM Si Woo Kim Tom Kim
10:54 AM Tony Finau Taylor Moore
11:10 AM Viktor Hovland Wyndham Clark
11:21 AM Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler
11:32 AM Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler
11:43 AM Harris English Patrick Rodgers
11:54 AM J.T. Poston Brendon Todd
12:05 PM Adam Svensson Matt Fitzpatrick
12:16 PM Adam Hadwin Byeong Hun An
12:27 PM Sahith Theegala Justin Rose
12:43 PM Jordan Spieth Sungjae Im
12:54 PM Emiliano Grillo Sepp Straka
1:05 PM Xander Schauffele Adam Schenk
1:16 PM Russell Henley Nick Taylor
1:27 PM Patrick Cantlay Max Homa
1:38 PM Rory McIlroy Lucas Glover
1:49 PM Brian Harman Tommy Fleetwood
2:00 PM Hideki Matsuyama Tom Hoge

More From DraftKings Network