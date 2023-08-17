Full list of tee times for Round 2 of BMW Championship

The BMW Championship continues into the second round on Friday at Olympia Fields Country Club. Since this is a limited-field event with just 50 golfers competing, there is no cut after 36 holes, and all golfers will have the opportunity to play into the weekend.

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:26 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the BMW Championship on Friday from 2-6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA TOUR Live will air complete coverage starting with the first tee shot until the final ball is holed.

Here are the featured groups for Round 2 on Friday:

10:32 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

11:10 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Friday.