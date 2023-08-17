How to watch the 2023 BMW Championship via live online stream

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club this week and will run from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20. The 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings qualify for the BMW, which marks the second leg of the FedExCup playoffs. Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, comes in at +1000.

To watch the 2023 BMW Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for 2023 BMW Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

10:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

10:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Rory McIlroy

Friday Featured Groups:

10:32 a.m. ET: Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

11:10 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark

11:21 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2-6 p.m. ET

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3-6 p.m.

1-3 p.m. ET

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

2-6 p.m. ET

12-2 p.m. ET

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. ET