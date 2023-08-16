How to watch AEW Dynamite ‘Fight for the Fallen’ August 16 episode via live stream

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN.

Tonight will be the AEW’s fifth annual ‘Fight for the Fallen’ show, a charity event the company puts on to raise money for a different cause. Proceeds from this year’s show will be donated to the Maui Food Bank in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires in Hawai’i. We now sit just 11 days away from the All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, so tonight’s show should be action packed as more matches get announced for the card.

How to watch AEW Dynamite ‘Fight for the Fallen’

Date: Wednesday, August 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite ‘Fight for the Fallen’

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole are set to have another promo segment to talk about their big night at All In next weekend. The two were already set to meet for the world title in the main event, but last week, Cole stated he felt like himself and MJF would still make for an awesome champion tag team. That’s where he officially challenged ROH World Tag Team Champions Aussie Open to a title match at All In and they would officially accept the challenge later in the week. We’ll hear what these two have to say now that they are pulling double duty next Sunday.

Tonight, Britt Baker will go one-on-one with Anna Jay where the winner will become the final participant in the AEW Women’s World Championship fatal four-way match at All In. Champion Hikaru Shida, former champ Toni Storm, and Saraya have already punched their respective tickets to All In, so we’ll see if either Baker or Jay can round out the group.

Tonight will be an interesting night for the Elite on the road to All In. Kenny Omega is set to have a sit down interview with Jim Ross where he will reveal who he will face at the pay-per-view. Meanwhile, the Young Bucks are preparing for their anticipated rubber match against AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in London and before they get to that title match, they’ll face the Gunns tonight.

There’s plenty of other happenings on this show tonight as International Champion Orange Cassidy will defend against former Best Friends teammate Wheeler Yuta. Darby Allin will team with Nick Wayne to face the Gates of Agony and we’ll also get Jeff Jarrett facing Jeff Hardy in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre deathmatch. And in the aftermath of the Jericho Appreciation Society dissolving last week, Jericho will give his answer to Don Callis tonight.