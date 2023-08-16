AEW needs to find a way for the drama not to be it’s main character

In a couple of weeks, All Elite Wrestling will have its biggest show to date with All In at Wembley Stadium in London. But that’s not what we’re talking about. No, it’s the latest round of backstage drama that includes an after-show promo (come on, man), an apology after said promo, and denial of admission into a network television show. In a stroke of irony, we are coming up on the year anniversary of CM Punk’s All Out post-scrum comments, which led to suspensions, a locker room brouhaha, and (indirectly) a whole other show being created to house factions of people being away from one another. That’s a lot to even type.

Will CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page) ever work together? I have no idea, but I’ve watched enough wrestling to know there’s a ton of money in that. However, there’s also an uncanny ability for AEW – consciously or unconsciously, to allow the backstage rumors and ping-pong game between various sources to drive their story instead of telling them in the ring. These dust-ups are becoming more frequent, and it could be because instead of getting all involved parties together to hash things out as best as they could – there was a decision to sequester them from one another.

It’s possible that restraining orders could still exist, and reportedly, Punk has expressed a willingness to talk to The Elite. But this business setting can’t work in a more extended context. Wrestling has always had its share of backstage politics, and history has shown it’s derailed other companies (see WCW and the various states of TNA/IMPACT). Even with that, the result is supposed to lead back to better the product for your fanbase. If you watch AEW Dynamite and Collision, they are two ultimately shows in what they look to achieve. Dynamite is a bit faster-paced and flashier. Collision prefers old-style promos with longer matches and multiple segments dedicated to a particular storyline.

Most of all, one show has The Elite and the other has CM Punk (and supposed allies of Punk). Collision has a specific rotation of wrestlers, and I don’t think they’ll be able to afford to turn away people just from an attrition standpoint. There are only so many times Bullet Club Gold can beat up on Action Andretti, or Ricky Starks can wait until Punk and Samoa Joe clear up their feud. This will require a lot of concessions from all parties involved – but most importantly, CEO Tony Khan to make it happen.

The saying is that all publicity is good – I’d argue that mostly bad publicity is worth not having any at all. AEW’s accolades shouldn’t feel like a storm cloud on the way, but this is precisely the climate heading into one of their history's most important two weeks. It takes self-awareness, change, and commitment. There will only be so many Summer of Punks and super kicks, but the things done will set the company up for the future. It’s only a question of what will prevail – egos or intellect?

The Elite has just resigned, so they and Punk aren’t going anywhere. The ship to have some break has sailed, so you might as well generate a real buzz. Otherwise, the company itself will forever exist in this malaised and tense holding pattern where fans will be conditioned to look to social media for cheap-shot comments and post-show videos instead of wanting to spend their hard-earned dollars on what matters the most – inside the ring.