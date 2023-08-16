Pick on the Total for Tigers-Twins on August 16

The Minnesota Twins have taken firm control of the the American League Central and will look to widen their division lead on Wednesday at home against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers vs. Minnesota Twins (-195, 8.5)

Getting the start at pitcher for the Tigers is Reese Olson, who had allowed at least four runs in each of his past three pitching appearances prior to his previous start, in which three six scoreless innings at home against the Twins.

Olson has a 2-5 record with a 4.45 ERA, but his underlying numbers show last start might be a sign of things to come as his lower fielding independent is lower than his at 4.08 with 8.6 strikeouts and 2.4 walks per nine innings allowed.

Countering for the Twins on the mound is Kenta Maeda, who will look to continue his resurgence since coming off the injured list in late June, posting a 2.36 ERA with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in his nine starts since returning, allowing three runs or fewer in a every start since his return.

Both offenses have had their issues this season, but the Tigers have had an exceptionally tough time at the plate, entering Tuesday with a league-worst .222 road batting average and are in the bottom four overall this season in batting average, home runs, and on-base percentage with their 3.95 runs per game entering Tuesday being the second-fewest in the league ahead of only the Oakland Athletics.

As for the Twins, they entered Tuesday 17th in the league in runs per game with a heavy reliance on the deep ball to generate offense, ranking seventh in the league in percentage of at-bats that result in a home run while ranking 23rd in batting average.

Both teams have comparable and average bullpens with the Twins 14th in the league in bullpen ERA entering Tuesday and the Tigers 16th in this category, and coupled with a pair of offenses that have had issues and Wednesday’s starting pitching, this clash will be dominated by the pitchers.

The Play: Twins vs. Tigers Under 8.5