Who will England play in final of World Cup 2023?

England got past Australia behind a flurry of late goals in the semifinal to advance to the program’s first-ever women’s World Cup final. After failing to make the final in the last two tournaments, the Lionesses got past the co-hosts at the 2023 tournament and will now look to take the last step towards cementing themselves as one of the top programs in the world. Here’s a look at their opponent.

England will play Spain to set up an all-European final for the first time since 2003. This is the first appearance in the final for both programs, which means we will have a new champion at the women’s World Cup. England were the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the title entering the knockout stage, and they’ve held up their end of the bargain so far. Let’s see if they can pay off for bettors who backed them by winning one final match.