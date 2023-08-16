Who will Australia play in third-place match of World Cup 2023?

Despite a goal from star striker Sam Kerr, Australia’s magical run at the 2023 women’s World Cup as a co-host ended in the semifinal round against England. However, Australia are still set to have their highest finish at the tournament and can still claim third place in the consolation game. Here’s a look at who they will play.

Australia will match up against Sweden, after the European side fell to Spain in the first semifinal. This is Australia’s first appearance in the third-place match in tournament history and as mentioned above, it’ll be the program’s best finish regardless of the result. We’ll see the Matildas take the field in front of their home crowd one more time in what will be a celebration of this team’s run. It won’t be the ultimate celebration but it’ll be something special nonetheless for Australia.