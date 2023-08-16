Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Padres on Wednesday, August 16th

The Baltimore Orioles (74-46) and the San Diego Padres (57-63) will play the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Baltimore will start Dean Kremer (11-4, 4.50 ERA), while San Diego counters with Blake Snell (9-8, 2.63 ERA).

The Padres are the -175 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. Following this series, Baltimore will be off on Thursday but will stay on the road for a three-game weekend series against the Oakland Athletics starting Friday. San Diego will stay at home and welcome the Arizona Diamondbacks to town for a four-game divisional series beginning Thursday.

Orioles-Padres picks: Wednesday, August 16th

Injury report

Orioles

Out: Danny Coulombe (biceps)

Padres

Out: SP Joe Musgrove (shoulder), 1B Ji Man Choi (strain)

Starting pitchers

Dean Kremer vs. Blake Snell

Kremer will take the mound for the 25th time this season. He has been one of the Orioles’ best pitchers this season. Kremer last pitched seven innings against the Houston Astros. He allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out five and walking two to earn his 11th win of the season.

The southpaw Snell may not have the best record, but he has greatly improved his ERA throughout the season. He will start his 25th game of the year on Wednesday. After allowing just two earned runs over six July starts, Snell has allowed five earned runs through two starts this month. Most recently, he pitched six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks and allowed two earned runs on two hits. Snell struck out seven and walked four but earned his ninth win of the year.

Over/Under pick

I took the under on Tuesday because of the pitching matchup, but the Padres won 10-3. After only combining for five runs on Monday, the lineups erupted with 13 combined on Tuesday. This is the best pitching matchup of the series, however, and barring an implosion by one of them on the mound, the under should hit.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

This should be a good game, as the runs should be limited in a pitching duel. It could be one of those games where the first team to three will win. Snell has been great, but he isn’t getting consistent run support. I think Baltimore takes the finale on Wednesday.

Pick: Orioles