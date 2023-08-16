Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Cubs on Wednesday, August 16

The Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs in the second game of a two-game series on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. Mike Clevinger (5-5, 3.55 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, and Javier Assad (2-2, 3.12) will make another start for the Cubs as Marcus Stroman remains on the IL.

The Cubs enter as -166 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox coming in at +140. The total is set at 11.

White Sox-Cubs picks: Wednesday, August 16

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (hip), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (hip)

White Sox

Out: C Seby Zavala (oblique), LHP Garrett Crochet (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Mike Clevinger vs. Javier Assad

Clevinger struggled in his first August start, letting up four runs (three earned) in five innings on the road against the Guardians. He recorded just two strikeouts. The righty looked better at home against the Yankees in his latest start, conceding just one run and recording six strikeouts in six innings. He did not face the Cubs in the first Crosstown Classic series this year.

Assad has filled in the Cubs’ rotation capably with Stroman nursing a hip injury, allowing just three runs over 10.2 innings across two starts so far this month. He spun a gem last time out, holding the Blue Jays to just one run on four hits and a walk across seven innings of work, so it’s safe to say the former reliever is fully stretched out for tonight’s start.

Over/Under pick

The wind is blowing out on an August night at Wrigley, and while that usually means home runs galore, I’m still taking the under against a huge number. The first game of this two-game set ended in a 5-3 final, and while Clevinger’s extreme fly-ball tendencies could come back to bite him if the ball is flying out of the yard tonight, I expect Assad to perform well again facing a White Sox lineup that’s struggled against right-handed pitching all year.

Pick: Under 11

Moneyline pick

The Cubs simply have too much firepower, and there’s a case to be made that Assad actually gives the North Siders the advantage on the mound as well if he continues to throw the ball the way he has been so far in August. Expect Cody Bellinger, Jeimer Candelario and Co. to spot him some early run support as the Cubs salvage a split.

Pick: Cubs