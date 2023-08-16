Picks, predictions for Brewers vs. Dodgers on Wednesday, August 16th

The Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) will play the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee will start Wade Miley (6-2, 2.90 ERA), while Los Angeles counters with Clayton Kershaw (10-4, 2.51 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Dodgers are the -250 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Brewers are the +205 moneyline favorites, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Brewers-Dodgers picks: Wednesday, August 16th

Injury report

Brewers

Out: 1B Rowdy Tellez (finger/forearm), OF Blake Perkins (oblique), DH Jesse Winker (back)

Dodgers

Out: RP Joe Kelly (forearm), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Wade Miley vs. Clayton Kershaw

Miley will take the mound for the 16th time this season. He will make his third start since returning from injury on August 2. Miley last pitched six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run on two hits. He struck out two and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Kershaw will start his 18th game this season and his second since coming off the injured list. He has allowed just one earned run over his last three appearances. Most recently, Kershaw threw five innings against the Colorado Rockies. He allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out four.

Over/Under pick

The first game of the series ended with eight runs scored. The Brew Crew have tallied seven runs in three of their last five games. The Dodgers have put up at least four runs in four consecutive games and seven of their last nine. Even with the pitching matchup, we should see the over hit.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has won nine games in a row and 13 of its last 14 games. Milwaukee’s four-game win streak came to a halt on Tuesday with the 6-2 loss in the series opener. Kershaw already gives the Dodgers an advantage on the mound, but the way the lineup has been swinging the bats, it’s tough to see them lose this game.

Pick: Dodgers