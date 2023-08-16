Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rangers on Wednesday, August 16

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Texas Rangers in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET from Globe Life Field. Reid Detmers (2-9, 5.27 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Jon Gray (8-5, 3.65 ERA) will pitch for the Rangers.

The Rangers are -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels coming in at +150. The total is set at 9.

Angels-Rangers picks: Wednesday, August 16

Injury report

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), RHP Chris Devenski (hamstring)

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), C Jonah Heim (wrist), DH Brad Miller (hamstring), 3B Josh Jung (thumb), OF Travis Jankowski (paternity)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Jon Gray

Detmers has seriously struggled in August. He has added up just 6.1 innings in two starts this month, and has let up a whopping 14 earned runs while recording just four strikeouts. He has pitched against the Rangers twice this season, allowing one earned run in six innings in a road start, and letting up three earned runs in four innings in a home start. His strikeout numbers have been good against Texas.

Gray had an excellent outing in his last start, keeping the Giants runless over seven innings. Before that, he allowed five runs and recorded six strikeouts in 5.1 innings against the Marlins. He has not yet pitched against the Angels this season.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games were 12 and 10, and 19 of those 22 runs were scored by the Rangers. With Detmers on the mound, given his performances this August, we can expect the Rangers to keep scoring at these high levels. I like the over again here, thanks to the Rangers’ offense.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Rangers crushed the Angels, 12-0, in the first game of the series, and won the second 7-3. They bring the highest-scoring offense in MLB to the diamond, and as a struggling Detmers attempts to stifle that, it’s not going to be pretty. We can expect another blowout.

Pick: Rangers -180