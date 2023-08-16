Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Braves on Wednesday, August 16

The New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series on Wednesday, August 16. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET from Truist Park. Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

The Braves are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +170. The total is set at 10.

Yankees-Braves picks: Wednesday, August 16

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion symptoms), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Charlie Morton vs. Randy Vasquez

Morton had a good road outing in his most recent start, keeping the Mets runless over five innings. However, he had trouble with ball control, walking seven batters. Morton has seen a sort of mid-season slump — in four games over the course of the end of July and beginning of August, he allowed 16 earned runs in a 19.2-inning stretch.

Vasquez has played in just four games this season. In his latest appearance, he came in as a reliever, and allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings against Marlins. In his latest start, he kept the Orioles runless over five innings and recorded a single strikeout.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games were 14 and 5. I like the over here — the Braves have been batting extremely well as of late, and the Yankees will have a good chance to get some early runs against a very shaky Morton.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Braves have won each of the last two games, 11-3 and 5-0. However, the Yankees have a good chance in this game. Morton has been struggling on the mound as of late, and while Vasquez is inexperienced in the majors, he’s looked sharp in his starts. I think that the Yankees will be able to surprise everyone here and save themselves from a sweep.

Pick: Yankees +170