Picks, predictions for Rays vs. Giants on Wednesday, August 16

The Tampa Bay Rays (72-50) will look to cap off a rough 72 hour stretch with a win over the San Francisco Giants (64-56) on Wednesday. The Rays, who put Wander Franco on the restricted list on Monday and lost ace Shane McClanahan to Tommy John surgery on Tuesday, split the first first two games of the series with the Giants.

Aaron Civale (5-3, 2.61 ERA) gets the nod for the Rays, while Ryan Walker (4-1, 2.28 ERA) gets the start for the Giants in a bullpen game. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. ET.

The Rays are -118 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Giants are -102 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Rays-Giants picks: Wednesday, August 16

Injury report

Rays

Out: SS Wander Franco (restricted list), SP Shane McClanahan (left forearm tightness), OF Manuel Margot (right elbow loose bodies), C Francisco Mejia (left knee MCL sprain), INF Taylor Walls (left oblique strain)

Giants

Out: OF Mike Yastrzemski (left hamstring strain), OF AJ Pollock (left oblique strain), SP Anthony DeSclafani (right elbow flexor strain)

Starting pitchers

Aaron Civale vs. Ryan Walker

Civale will be making his third start with the Rays after being acquired from the Guardians at the Trade Deadline. Ironically, his last start was against those very same Guardians, and he allowed two runs on seven hits over five innings. Civale features a six pitch mix but has struggled a bit since joining the Rays, as he has a 4.82 ERA over 9 1/3 innings. Civale allowed four runs in four innings in his only career start against the Giants last season.

Walker will be making his second start of the series after he tossed two shutout innings as an opener on Monday. He’s allowed four runs across 15 innings as an opener, and hasn’t allowed a run over his last four appearances. Tristan Beck handled the bulk innings after Walker departure on Monday, but likely won’t appear on Wednesday. Additionally, Jakob Junuis and Sean Manaea (two of their other bulk guys) both pitched on Tuesday, meaning it’ll likely be a patchwork cavalcade of relievers behind Walker.

Over/Under pick

I like Wednesday’s game to be low-scoring. The Giants have mastered the bullpen game, and Civale’s a better pitcher than he showed in his first two appearances with the Rays.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

San Francisco’s bullpen game domination continues. The Giants are in position for a playoff spot despite only have a three-man rotation, and I’m banking on that bullpen magic to continue on Wednesday.

Pick: Giants