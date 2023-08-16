Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Wednesday, August 16

If you’re looking for starting pitching for your fantasy baseball squads, you’re in luck on Wednesday. Not only do big names abound — Clayton Kershaw, Luis Castillo, Kevin Gausman and Blake Snell, to name but a few — but there are also a slew of under-the-radar options that could pay real dividends thanks to juicy matchups. And, as always, we’re here to help shed light on it all, with a full breakdown of today’s slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday, August 16th

Pitchers to stream

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers — Olson continued his ownership of the Twins last time out, striking out eight over six shutout innings while picking up the win — after striking out nine in 5.1 innings of one-run ball against Minnesota earlier this season. He gets the Twins again on Wednesday, and at this point it should be pretty clear that Minnesota has yet to adjust to the rookie and his wicked slider. In a pitcher-friendly Target Field, Olson should be in line for at least five or six solid frames and some major strikeout upside.

Matthew Liberatore, St. Louis Cardinals — Liberatore finally translated his impressive Minor League numbers at the highest level last week, striking out seven over eight shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays for the best start of his young MLB career. The floor remains pretty low here — he’s still got a 5.72 ERA and 1.51 WHIP on the year, after all — but a home date against the Athletics will give him every chance at a repeat performance and pick up a win.