First round leader odds for 2023 BMW Championship

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off this week from Olympia Fields Country Club. This is the second of three legs of the FedExCup playoffs, and will boast a field of the 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 17.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance at last year’s BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley led the field after shooting 64 in the first round, but ended the tournament with a T58 finish.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.

2023 BMW Championship first-round leader odds