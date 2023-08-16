 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First round leader odds for 2023 BMW Championship

We take a look at Thursday’s odds for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off this week from Olympia Fields Country Club. This is the second of three legs of the FedExCup playoffs, and will boast a field of the 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings. The tournament tees off on Thursday, August 17.

If you’re looking to bet on Thursday’s play, check out the first round leader odds. A golf tournament is won over four days, not just one, making a single day’s results much more difficult to predict. A relatively unknown golfer could have a fantastic day, and the best golfer in the world could get caught in a bogey spiral.

For instance at last year’s BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley led the field after shooting 64 in the first round, but ended the tournament with a T58 finish.

Since anything can happen in the first round, the odds are are much longer than those for the overall winner. However, the descending order of the first round leader odds generally reflects the overall winner odds.

2023 BMW Championship first-round leader odds

2023 BMW Championship Round 1 Leader Odds

Golfer Leader Top 5 Top 10
Rory McIlroy +1200 +280 +130
Scottie Scheffler +1400 +320 +140
Jon Rahm +1400 +350 +150
Patrick Cantlay +1600 +360 +160
Xander Schauffele +2000 +450 +190
Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 +200
Tyrrell Hatton +2200 +550 +230
Tommy Fleetwood +2200 +500 +210
Max Homa +2500 +550 +230
Jordan Spieth +2500 +550 +240
Collin Morikawa +2500 +550 +240
Rickie Fowler +2800 +600 +260
Cameron Young +2800 +600 +260
Wyndham Clark +3000 +650 +280
Russell Henley +3000 +650 +260
Hideki Matsuyama +3000 +600 +260
Byeong Hun An +3000 +650 +280
Tony Finau +3500 +700 +280
Tom Kim +3500 +700 +280
Sungjae Im +3500 +700 +280
Si Woo Kim +3500 +850 +340
Sam Burns +3500 +750 +320
Matt Fitzpatrick +3500 +700 +300
Lucas Glover +3500 +650 +280
Keegan Bradley +3500 +800 +340
Justin Rose +3500 +750 +300
Jason Day +3500 +700 +280
Corey Conners +3500 +750 +300
Cam Davis +3500 +750 +300
Brian Harman +3500 +700 +280
Sahith Theegala +4000 +900 +360
J.T. Poston +4000 +850 +330
Emiliano Grillo +4000 +850 +350
Taylor Moore +4500 +900 +360
Sepp Straka +4500 +850 +350
Harris English +5000 +1000 +400
Eric Cole +5000 +1000 +400
Denny McCarthy +5000 +1000 +400
Brendon Todd +5000 +1000 +360
Adam Schenk +5000 +1000 +400
Adam Hadwin +5000 +1000 +400
Nick Taylor +5500 +1100 +450
Lee Hodges +5500 +1100 +400
Chris Kirk +5500 +1100 +400
Adam Svensson +5500 +1100 +400
Tom Hoge +6000 +1200 +450
Seamus Power +6000 +1200 +450
Patrick Rodgers +6000 +1200 +450
Kurt Kitayama +6000 +1200 +450
Andrew Putnam +6000 +1200 +450

