Who is favored to win the 2023 BMW Championship?

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club just outside Chicago, Illinois this week. The second of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events, the BMW features a field of the 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings. The winner earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points — a significant amount, considering the TOUR Championship approaching next week.
Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is set at +650, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler follows at +700.
2023 BMW Championship favorite
McIlroy finished T8 last year, five strokes behind 2022 BMW winner Patrick Cantlay. He enters as the favorite after finishing T3 at last week’s St. Jude Championship, just a single stroke behind winner Lucas Glover. He also won the TOUR Championship last year, taking home a whopping $18 million. He’ll be going for the prize again — after a midseason slump, McIlroy is back on track at elite events. He has landed in the top 10 in eight straight starts, including a second place finish at the U.S. Open and a win at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 BMW Championship:
2023 BMW Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Opening Winner
|Opening Top 5
|Opening Top 10
|Rory McIlroy
|+650
|+140
|−150
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|+160
|−150
|Jon Rahm
|+850
|+190
|−120
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1000
|+210
|−110
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|+330
|+140
|Viktor Hovland
|+1600
|+350
|+150
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2000
|+400
|+175
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+2200
|+400
|+180
|Collin Morikawa
|+2200
|+450
|+200
|Max Homa
|+2500
|+450
|+200
|Jordan Spieth
|+2800
|+500
|+225
|Rickie Fowler
|+3000
|+600
|+250
|Cameron Young
|+3000
|+600
|+260
|Wyndham Clark
|+3500
|+650
|+280
|Russell Henley
|+3500
|+650
|+275
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3500
|+600
|+250
|Tony Finau
|+4000
|+750
|+300
|Tom Kim
|+4000
|+800
|+300
|Sungjae Im
|+4000
|+750
|+300
|Jason Day
|+4000
|+750
|+300
|Byeong Hun An
|+4000
|+750
|+300
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+4500
|+850
|+330
|Lucas Glover
|+4500
|+800
|+330
|Corey Conners
|+4500
|+850
|+330
|Brian Harman
|+4500
|+800
|+300
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|+900
|+360
|Justin Rose
|+5000
|+900
|+360
|Cam Davis
|+5000
|+900
|+360
|Si Woo Kim
|+5500
|+1000
|+360
|Keegan Bradley
|+5500
|+1000
|+400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6500
|+1100
|+450
|J.T. Poston
|+7000
|+1200
|+450
|Taylor Moore
|+7500
|+1400
|+500
|Sahith Theegala
|+8000
|+1400
|+500
|Sepp Straka
|+9000
|+1400
|+550
|Harris English
|+9000
|+1600
|+600
|Eric Cole
|+10000
|+1800
|+650
|Denny McCarthy
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Adam Schenk
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Adam Hadwin
|+10000
|+1600
|+600
|Lee Hodges
|+11000
|+2000
|+700
|Chris Kirk
|+11000
|+2000
|+700
|Brendon Todd
|+11000
|+1800
|+650
|Patrick Rodgers
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Nick Taylor
|+13000
|+2500
|+900
|Andrew Putnam
|+13000
|+2200
|+800
|Adam Svensson
|+13000
|+2000
|+750
|Tom Hoge
|+15000
|+2500
|+900
|Seamus Power
|+15000
|+2500
|+900
|Kurt Kitayama
|+15000
|+2500
|+850