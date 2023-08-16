 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is favored to win the 2023 BMW Championship?

We go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for the FedExCup Playoff tournament this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club just outside Chicago, Illinois this week. The second of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events, the BMW features a field of the 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings. The winner earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points — a significant amount, considering the TOUR Championship approaching next week.

Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is set at +650, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler follows at +700.

2023 BMW Championship favorite

McIlroy finished T8 last year, five strokes behind 2022 BMW winner Patrick Cantlay. He enters as the favorite after finishing T3 at last week’s St. Jude Championship, just a single stroke behind winner Lucas Glover. He also won the TOUR Championship last year, taking home a whopping $18 million. He’ll be going for the prize again — after a midseason slump, McIlroy is back on track at elite events. He has landed in the top 10 in eight straight starts, including a second place finish at the U.S. Open and a win at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 BMW Championship:

2023 BMW Championship Odds

Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Golfer Opening Winner Opening Top 5 Opening Top 10
Rory McIlroy +650 +140 −150
Scottie Scheffler +700 +160 −150
Jon Rahm +850 +190 −120
Patrick Cantlay +1000 +210 −110
Xander Schauffele +1600 +330 +140
Viktor Hovland +1600 +350 +150
Tommy Fleetwood +2000 +400 +175
Tyrrell Hatton +2200 +400 +180
Collin Morikawa +2200 +450 +200
Max Homa +2500 +450 +200
Jordan Spieth +2800 +500 +225
Rickie Fowler +3000 +600 +250
Cameron Young +3000 +600 +260
Wyndham Clark +3500 +650 +280
Russell Henley +3500 +650 +275
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +600 +250
Tony Finau +4000 +750 +300
Tom Kim +4000 +800 +300
Sungjae Im +4000 +750 +300
Jason Day +4000 +750 +300
Byeong Hun An +4000 +750 +300
Matt Fitzpatrick +4500 +850 +330
Lucas Glover +4500 +800 +330
Corey Conners +4500 +850 +330
Brian Harman +4500 +800 +300
Sam Burns +5000 +900 +360
Justin Rose +5000 +900 +360
Cam Davis +5000 +900 +360
Si Woo Kim +5500 +1000 +360
Keegan Bradley +5500 +1000 +400
Emiliano Grillo +6500 +1100 +450
J.T. Poston +7000 +1200 +450
Taylor Moore +7500 +1400 +500
Sahith Theegala +8000 +1400 +500
Sepp Straka +9000 +1400 +550
Harris English +9000 +1600 +600
Eric Cole +10000 +1800 +650
Denny McCarthy +10000 +1600 +600
Adam Schenk +10000 +1600 +600
Adam Hadwin +10000 +1600 +600
Lee Hodges +11000 +2000 +700
Chris Kirk +11000 +2000 +700
Brendon Todd +11000 +1800 +650
Patrick Rodgers +13000 +2200 +800
Nick Taylor +13000 +2500 +900
Andrew Putnam +13000 +2200 +800
Adam Svensson +13000 +2000 +750
Tom Hoge +15000 +2500 +900
Seamus Power +15000 +2500 +900
Kurt Kitayama +15000 +2500 +850

More From DraftKings Network