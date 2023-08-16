Who is favored to win the 2023 BMW Championship?

The 2023 BMW Championship tees off from Olympia Fields Country Club just outside Chicago, Illinois this week. The second of three PGA TOUR FedExCup playoff events, the BMW features a field of the 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings. The winner earns $3.6 million and 2,000 FedExCup points — a significant amount, considering the TOUR Championship approaching next week.

Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite this week at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is set at +650, and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler follows at +700.

2023 BMW Championship favorite

McIlroy finished T8 last year, five strokes behind 2022 BMW winner Patrick Cantlay. He enters as the favorite after finishing T3 at last week’s St. Jude Championship, just a single stroke behind winner Lucas Glover. He also won the TOUR Championship last year, taking home a whopping $18 million. He’ll be going for the prize again — after a midseason slump, McIlroy is back on track at elite events. He has landed in the top 10 in eight straight starts, including a second place finish at the U.S. Open and a win at the Genesis Scottish Open.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 BMW Championship: