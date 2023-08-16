Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW Championship

The BMW Championship tees off on Thursday from Olympia Fields Country Club, marking the start of the second of three FedExCup playoff events. Last week’s tournament, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, narrowed the field from 70 to 50 for this week’s BMW Championship. The field is based on FedExCup points gained throughout the season, and the top 30 after BMW will head to the TOUR Championship.
Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, sits at +1000. Jon Rahm comes in at +700, and last week’s St. Jude winner, Lucas Glover, sits at +2800.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:26 a.m. ET. You can catch the all action on both Thursday and Friday on PGA TOUR Live from ESPN+, with The Golf Channel taking over from 2-6 p.m. ET.
Here are the featured groups for Round 1 on Thursday:
Thursday Featured Groups:
10:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im
10:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa
11:10 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Rory McIlroy
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Thursday.
2023 BMW Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|9:26 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Brendon Todd
|9:37 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:48 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Byeong Hun An
|9:59 AM
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Rose
|10:10 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Sungjae Im
|10:21 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Sepp Straka
|10:32 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Adam Schenk
|10:43 AM
|Russell Henley
|Nick Taylor
|10:54 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Max Homa
|11:10 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|Lucas Glover
|11:21 AM
|Brian Harman
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:32 AM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tom Hoge
|11:43 AM
|Cam Davis
|Cameron Young
|11:54 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Eric Cole
|12:05 PM
|Seamus Power
|Lee Hodges
|12:16 PM
|Kurt Kitayama
|Denny McCarthy
|12:27 PM
|Chris Kirk
|Sam Burns
|12:43 PM
|Corey Conners
|Tyrrell Hatton
|12:54 PM
|Jason Day
|Collin Morikawa
|1:05 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Tom Kim
|1:16 PM
|Tony Finau
|Taylor Moore
|1:27 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Wyndham Clark
|1:38 PM
|Jon Rahm
|Scottie Scheffler
|1:49 PM
|Keegan Bradley
|Rickie Fowler
|2:00 PM
|Harris English
|Patrick Rodgers