Full list of tee times for Round 1 of BMW Championship

The BMW Championship tees off on Thursday from Olympia Fields Country Club, marking the start of the second of three FedExCup playoff events. Last week’s tournament, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, narrowed the field from 70 to 50 for this week’s BMW Championship. The field is based on FedExCup points gained throughout the season, and the top 30 after BMW will head to the TOUR Championship.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Last year’s winner, Patrick Cantlay, sits at +1000. Jon Rahm comes in at +700, and last week’s St. Jude winner, Lucas Glover, sits at +2800.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 9:26 a.m. ET. You can catch the all action on both Thursday and Friday on PGA TOUR Live from ESPN+, with The Golf Channel taking over from 2-6 p.m. ET.

Thursday Featured Groups:

10:10 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im

10:54 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

11:10 a.m. ET: Lucas Glover, Rory McIlroy

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 BMW Championship on Thursday.