Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 BMW Championship

The 50 top-ranked golfers in the FedExCup standings will head to Olympia Fields Country Club just outside of Chicago for this week’s BMW Championship. The BMW Championship i the second of three legs in the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup playoffs.

Last year’s winner Patrick Cantlay returns to the field this week, but the event moves from its former home of Wilmington, Delaware. Because of the limited field this is a no-cut event, so all 50 golfers will play all 72 holes barring injury or withdrawal. Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, set at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The forecast calls for morning showers on Thursday, but the final three rounds of the tournament should bring nothing but sunny skies and temps in the 80s.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 BMW Championship starting Thursday and ending Sunday.

Thursday, August 17

Hi 81°, Low 58°: AM showers, 53% chance precipitation, 15 MPH winds

Friday, August 18

Hi 81°, Low 61°: Sunny, 5% chance precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Saturday, August 19

Hi 87°, Low 67°: Sunny, 5% chance precipitation, 9 MPH winds

Sunday, August 20

Hi 88°, Low 68°: Mostly sunny, 5% precipitation, 10 MPH winds